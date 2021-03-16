Lunchbreak: Leftover Corned Beef Recipe Ideas

Kevin Pang, Editorial Director of Digital, America’s Test Kitchen

Recipe Ideas:

Breakfast Sandwich with Provolone and Fried Egg

This idea comes from Cook’s Country editor Morgan Bolling. First, toast an English muffin. Then, pan fry a thick slab of corned beef in a skillet, high heat on one side for two minutes. Once you flip, add a slice of provolone to the corned beef and cover the skillet with a lid. This will melt the cheese while it crisps and browns the other side. After two minutes, place the cheese-topped corned beef on the bottom half of the English muffin. In the same pan, fry an egg. Once cooked, place the egg on top of the corned beef, then top with hot sauce, and the top half of the English muffin.

Grilled Cheese

Same idea as the breakfast sandwich. Except once you pan-sear the corned beef slab, add it between the bread and unmelted cheese. Cook your grilled cheese via your favorite method (we like non-stick skillet, American cheese, melted butter on the outside of the bread).

Tacos

Take the chilled corn beef slab and dice into half-inch cubes. Add this to a hot skillet and pan fry until the cubes are crisp and well-browned. Heat corn or flour tortillas, then top with corned beef cubes. Add diced onions, cilantro, hot sauce and salsa, or guacamole if you’d like. Squeeze lime juice on top and serve immediately.

Tater Tot Nachos

Top with cubes of pan-seared corned beef cubes, sprinkle with some cheese, put in oven.

Ramen

Depending on which part of Japan you visit, you may find a meaty slab of pork belly or loin in your ramen bowl. Take the same approach with your ramen and soup noodles: Slice a meaty hunk from your corned beef, sear it on both sides on high heat in a skillet for two minutes on each side, then float the corned beef on top of your noodles.

Check out America’s Test Kitchen’s The Complete One Pot Cookbook for their corned beef recipe.