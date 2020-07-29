Lunchbreak: Learn how to make the famous Golden Girls Cheesecake

Chef George Geary

Cookbook – The Cheesecake Bible Second Edition: 300 Sweet and Savory Recipes for Cakes and More

http://www.georgegeary.com

Chef Geary created all of the cheesecakes on the iconic TV Show The Golden Girls.

July 30th is National Cheesecake Day.

Recipe:

Golden Girls Cheesecake

From the Emmy award winning hit show of the 80s. I used to make seven per Friday night taping, every year we would change up the look of the top. This is the original year look.

Makes: One 10-inch Cheesecake

Serves 14 to 16

Preheat oven to 350°F

Crust:

12 oz graham crackers, crushed

1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted

In a bowl mix the above and press into a cheesecake pan, and freeze.

Filling:

3 lbs cream cheese, softened (Philly)

1-3/4 cups granulated sugar

6 large eggs

2 tbsp fresh lemon juice

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

In mixing bowl fitted with paddle attachment, on medium speed cream the cream cheese and sugar for about 3 minutes or until creamy. Add eggs, one at a time, while mixing. Add lemon juice and vanilla blend well.

Pour batter into frozen cheesecake bottom, smoothing it out to touch sides. Bake it until the top starts to pull away from sides and still look a bit loose in center, about 55-65 minutes. Take it out of the oven (do not turn the oven off) and set it on a rack 10 minutes. (This will cause cake to sink slightly, which is normal).

Topping:

1/2 cup sour cream

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 tbsp lemon juice

1/2 tsp pure vanilla extract

In a small bowl, combine sour cream, sugar, lemon juice and vanilla. Pour it into center of the cheesecake, after 10 minutes. Place cheesecake back into oven for 5 minutes only; cool for 1 hour prior to serving. Top with fresh berries.