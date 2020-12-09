Lunchbreak: Latkes

Mila Furman

Recipe:

The Ultimate Latke

INGREDIENTS:

12 large Idaho potatoes

4 eggs

1/2 to 3/4 cup grated onion

1/2 to 3/4 cup of either matzo meal or flour

Chives optional

Too much oil of your choice (olive OIL or avocado oil)

DIRECTIONS:

The beauty of this recipe is that it is done in the food processor, no time-consuming hand grater!

1. grate all your potatoes with the skins on in the food processor with the fine shredding attachment.

2. Place mixture into a cheese cloth and ring out all the moisture. Make sure every last bit gets out. Dry potatoes = crispy pancakes. Let it stand for about 5 minutes, pour out the liquid and behold the potato starch on the bottom!

3. Place the mixture in a bowl, add in eggs, herbs, salt, pepper, And sprinkle in enough matzo meal to soak up the remaining moisture.

4. Preheat a large pan (12 inches) with the olive oil or avocado in it at medium high. Make one little pancake as a taster.

5. In the meantime, set up a station for yourself with a sheet pan and a grate or cooling rack on top.

6. Once the taste test pancake comes out, adjust for seasonings and you are ready to fry!

7. Place the potato mixture into the pan. Make sure you pat it down firmly and squash it down so that all the potato’s surface area is covered. After about 5-10 minutes the edges started getting beautiful and brown.

Mila’s 5 tips for making The Ultimate Latke!

1. Use Idaho potatoes! And forget the peeling!

2. Use the food processor! It makes life easier and creates really lovely texture!

3. Squeeze out all the water using a wooden spoon and a cheesecloth as demonstrated.

4. SAVE that starch! That potato starch will be a valuable tool to bind!

5. Use a cast iron!!!!