April Lee Wiencek, The Tipsy Housewife & Community Cook from Taste of Home
https://thetipsyhousewife.org/
Recipe:
Lasagna Spinach Roll Ups
Prep: 35 min, Bake: 30 min + standing | Makes 10 servings
Ingredients:
- 10 uncooked lasagna noodles
- 1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
- 2 packages (10 ounces each) frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry
- 1 carton (15 ounces) ricotta cheese
- 2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
- 1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1-1/2 teaspoons Italian seasoning
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
Sauce:
- 3 tablespoons butter
- 4 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 2 cups chicken broth
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
Topping:
- 1/2 cup shredded Gruyere cheese
- 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Directions:
- Cook lasagna noodles according to package directions; drain. In a large bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth. Stir in the spinach, ricotta, mozzarella, Parmesan, Italian seasoning and salt. Spread 1/2 cup cheese mixture over each noodle; carefully roll up.
- For sauce, in a large saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Whisk in the flour, pepper and salt until smooth. Gradually whisk in broth. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened. Remove from the heat; stir in cream.
- Pour 1 cup sauce into a greased 13-in. x 9-in. baking dish. Cut lasagna roll-ups in half widthwise; place cut side down in dish. Top with remaining sauce; sprinkle with Gruyere and Parmesan.
- Cover and bake at 350° for 20-25 minutes. Uncover; bake 10 minutes longer or until bubbly. Let stand for 15 minutes before serving.