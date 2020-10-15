Lunchbreak: Langostinos in Spicy Garlic Butter Sauce

Michael Hernandez, Executive Chef 

Chef Hugo Zuniga

http://www.azulmariscos.com

Azul Mariscos

1177 N. Elston Ave. Chicago, IL

*Now serving weekend brunch!

Recipe:

Langostinos in Spicy Garlic Butter Sauce Recipe

INGREDIENTS

  • 1lb Langostinos (cut in half lengthwise)
  • 4 oz (1/2 cup) Butter
  • 3 tbsp Garlic (finely minced)
  • 3 tbsp Valentina Hot Sauce
  • 3 tbsp of Spice Blend (at Azul, we use our signature 9 spice blend; the at-home chef can use any Adobo Seasoning)
    • 1 tbsp to coat the Langostinos
    • 2 tbsp added to the Garlic Butter
  • Thinly sliced Red Onion & Cucumber (for garnish.)
  • Juice from 1/2 freshly squeezed Citrus
    • Orange
    • Lemon
    • Lime

DIRECTIONS

  1. Sauté the Langostinos with 1 tbsp spice mixture.
  2. In a separate pan melt 4oz of butter.
  3. Add minced garlic and 2 additional tbsp of spice blend.
  4. Once the Langostinos turn pink, add them to garlic butter mixture and toss until coated.
  5. Add citrus juice, one at a time.
  6. Transfer to serving plate; top with thinly sliced Red Onion and Cucumber.
  7. Serve & enjoy!

