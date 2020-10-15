Lunchbreak: Langostinos in Spicy Garlic Butter Sauce

Michael Hernandez, Executive Chef
Chef Hugo Zuniga
Azul Mariscos
1177 N. Elston Ave. Chicago, IL
*Now serving weekend brunch!
Recipe:
Langostinos in Spicy Garlic Butter Sauce Recipe
INGREDIENTS
- 1lb Langostinos (cut in half lengthwise)
- 4 oz (1/2 cup) Butter
- 3 tbsp Garlic (finely minced)
- 3 tbsp Valentina Hot Sauce
- 3 tbsp of Spice Blend (at Azul, we use our signature 9 spice blend; the at-home chef can use any Adobo Seasoning)
- 1 tbsp to coat the Langostinos
- 2 tbsp added to the Garlic Butter
- Thinly sliced Red Onion & Cucumber (for garnish.)
- Juice from 1/2 freshly squeezed Citrus
- Orange
- Lemon
- Lime
DIRECTIONS
- Sauté the Langostinos with 1 tbsp spice mixture.
- In a separate pan melt 4oz of butter.
- Add minced garlic and 2 additional tbsp of spice blend.
- Once the Langostinos turn pink, add them to garlic butter mixture and toss until coated.
- Add citrus juice, one at a time.
- Transfer to serving plate; top with thinly sliced Red Onion and Cucumber.
- Serve & enjoy!