Lunchbreak: Land Of Lincoln Horseshoe Sandwich & Corn Souffle

Capri Cafaro, Author of United We Eat + host of Eat Your Heartland Out podcast

https://unitedweeat.com/

https://capriscafaro.com

Recipes:

Land of Lincoln

Horseshoe Sandwich

(adapted by Capri S. Cafaro)

As both the home state of Presidents Ulysses S. Grant and Barack Obama and the birthplace of deep-dish pizza and Italian beef sandwiches, Illinois has had a long and illustrious political and culinary history. No dish marries the two better than the Land of Lincoln Horseshoe Sandwich.

Named after The Prairie State’s favorite son, Abraham Lincoln, this open-faced sandwich was created by a local chef at a hotel in President Lincoln’s hometown of Springfield. It was originally made with a slice of ham, shaped like a horse-shoe when cut off the bone, giving the dish its name. These days beef patties are commonly found on Horseshoe Sandwiches too, however, this version is a return to its roots with a few modern updates, like sweet potato fries.

SERVES 2

SWEET POTATO FRIES

1 sweet potato

2 tablespoons corn

starch, divided

2 tablespoons vegetable

Oil

SWISS CHEESE SAUCE

2 tablespoons butter

2 cups milk

1 cup shredded Swiss

cheese

Salt (to taste)

Pepper (to taste)

SANDWICH

2 slices bread of your

choice

2 slices thick-cut baked

Ham

DIRECTIONS:

Wash sweet potato. Dry and cut into even strips.



Soak in cold water for 30 minutes. After potatoes are soaked, drain and dry, then preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Dust potato pieces with one tablespoon corn starch.

Spread out coated potato pieces on a lightly greased or lined baking sheet.



Drizzle with vegetable oil.



Bake for 20 minutes, turning occasionally to evenly brown. Remove from oven and set aside.



As fries are baking, make Swiss cheese sauce. Melt butter in saucepan over low heat.



Whisk remaining 1 tablespoon cornstarch into melted butter until smooth.



Raise heat to medium, then gradually whisk in milk. Stir constantly until mixture is thickened, approximately 5 minutes.



Add shredded Swiss cheese, slowly stirring until cheese melts, then add salt and pepper to taste.



To build the sandwich, toast bread and place on a large plate.



Place ham on bread, cover with sweet potato fries, and smother with cheese sauce.



Serve open-faced.

Corn Souffle

(adapted by Capri S. Cafaro)

INGREDIENTS:

½ cup butter, melted and cooled

2 large eggs

1 (8.5 ounce) package dry corn bread mix (I use Jiffy brand, hence the title of the recipe being Jiffy corn casserole! Haha!)

A can of whole kernel corn, drained

1 (14.75 ounce can creamed corn

A cup sour cream

Additional optional ingredients: chilies

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.



Lightly spray an 8×8 baking dish with non-stick cooking spray.



In a medium bowl combine all ingredients. Pour and spread evenly into the prepared dish.



Bake for 45 – 50 minutes or until the top is golden brown.



