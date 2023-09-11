Chef Carlos Garza, Executive Chef of Carnivale

Carnivale Restaurant

702 W. Fulton Market St.

http://www.carnivalechicago.com

Check Out:

-Copa Carnivale – October 5th / November 24th

  • 90-Minute Latin Mix Event Featuring World-Class Entertainment Right in the Main Dining Room – Samba Dancers, Live Band, Aerialist and More. 2 Shows Per Performance Date – Tickets Available on Tock.

-The Alley at Carnivale – September 20th / October 25th

  • Intimate speakeasy style venue hidden within the restaurant – guests enter through an elevator in the back of the restaurant and are treated to a variety of entertainment with guests varying by pop-up date. Tickets Available on Tock.

-Brunch – Sundays in September & October

-Pop-Up Entertainment Every Thursday Night

Recipe:

Lamb Shank Barbacoa

Ingredients:

  • Lamb shank (on the bone)
  • 1 Chili ancho
  • 1 Chili guajillo
  • ½ Chili morita
  • 2 Spanish onions
  • 2 Cans of dark beer
  • 8 Tbsp black pepper
  • 4 Tbsp dried oregano
  • 4 Tbsp cloves
  • 6 Avocado leaves
  • 6 Bay leaves
  • 6 Quarts chicken broth
  • 2 Roma tomatoes

Directions:

  1. Seed all peppers, then soak peppers in 6 quarts of pre-heated (hot) chicken broth.
  2. Once peppers are soft, blend them with black pepper, dried oregano and cloves until consistency is smooth.
  3. In a mixing bowl add dark beer, bay leaves and avocado leaves together. Let this mixture soak for 1 hour.
  4. After one hour, add the chili mixture that you’ve blended into the mixing bowl with the beer-soaked avocado leaves.
  5. Add lamb to this mixture to marinate.
  6. After marinating, in a cooking pot, place your lamb with marinade and simmer for 4 hours on low heat.
  7. Serve alongside black beans, rice and top with a fresh tomato salsa.