Chef Carlos Garza, Executive Chef of Carnivale
Carnivale Restaurant
702 W. Fulton Market St.
http://www.carnivalechicago.com
Check Out:
-Copa Carnivale – October 5th / November 24th
- 90-Minute Latin Mix Event Featuring World-Class Entertainment Right in the Main Dining Room – Samba Dancers, Live Band, Aerialist and More. 2 Shows Per Performance Date – Tickets Available on Tock.
-The Alley at Carnivale – September 20th / October 25th
- Intimate speakeasy style venue hidden within the restaurant – guests enter through an elevator in the back of the restaurant and are treated to a variety of entertainment with guests varying by pop-up date. Tickets Available on Tock.
-Brunch – Sundays in September & October
-Pop-Up Entertainment Every Thursday Night
Recipe:
Lamb Shank Barbacoa
Ingredients:
- Lamb shank (on the bone)
- 1 Chili ancho
- 1 Chili guajillo
- ½ Chili morita
- 2 Spanish onions
- 2 Cans of dark beer
- 8 Tbsp black pepper
- 4 Tbsp dried oregano
- 4 Tbsp cloves
- 6 Avocado leaves
- 6 Bay leaves
- 6 Quarts chicken broth
- 2 Roma tomatoes
Directions:
- Seed all peppers, then soak peppers in 6 quarts of pre-heated (hot) chicken broth.
- Once peppers are soft, blend them with black pepper, dried oregano and cloves until consistency is smooth.
- In a mixing bowl add dark beer, bay leaves and avocado leaves together. Let this mixture soak for 1 hour.
- After one hour, add the chili mixture that you’ve blended into the mixing bowl with the beer-soaked avocado leaves.
- Add lamb to this mixture to marinate.
- After marinating, in a cooking pot, place your lamb with marinade and simmer for 4 hours on low heat.
- Serve alongside black beans, rice and top with a fresh tomato salsa.