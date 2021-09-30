Lunchbreak: Lamb Burger

Ajit Kalra – Bhoomi

Bhoomi is located in the UrbanSpace Food Hall (15 W. Washington St.)

https://eatbhoomi.com

Recipe:

Lamb Burger

1 lb ground lamb

1 Tbs chopped garlic

1 tsp marjoram

½ tsp cinnamon powder

2 Tbs chopped green onions

1 tsp smoked or sweet paprika

3 Tbs chopped fresh mint leaves (destemmed)

3/4 tsp ground black pepper

3/4 tsp salt (pink Himalayan preferred)

For the Garnish:

Sauteed onions (1 large/medium sweet onion)

Fresh sliced avocado

Sprinkle of Nigella seeds (optional)

Instructions:

Chop a stock of green onions into small pieces and set aside.

Roughly chop some cloves of garlic and set aside.

Remove fresh mint leaves from the stock, rinse and chop.

Gather all the dry spices (except nigella seeds) – marjoram, paprika, cinnamon powder, ground black pepper, salt

Heat up a skillet and add a tsp of avocado oil on medium heat. Slice a medium sized sweet vidalia onion (red, white or yellow onion can be substituted) and toss into the skillet to sauté, stirring occasionally. Sauté until medium brown and then remove from skillet and set aside.

Spread a lb of lamb into a large prep bowl. sprinkle all the dry spices, fresh mint leaves, green onions,

and chopped garlic into the lamb coating it evenly. Then fold in the lamb by hand and mix gently till the spices are completely mixed into the meat.

Form 3-4 patties with the lb of meat and shape into medium thickness disks.

Wipe away the olive oil and heat up the skillet that you used for the onions on high to get it very hot (for searing meat). Then place the burger disks that you formed into patties and cook for 3-4 minutes on one side without flipping over.

While the burger is cooking, lay out some tinfoil next to the stove on a cutting board or plate.

After 3-4 minutes, flip the burger over and cook another 3-minutes on the other side (or longer if you prefer it cooked to well done).

When you reach the desired doneness, remove the burgers from the skillet and place in the tinfoil you laid out and cover completely.

Let the burger rest for 5-7 minutes (this allows the juices from the burger to be absorbed into the meat rather than flow out if you cut it open immediately) while you slice some avocado.

You can also brush some olive oil onto your buns and toast them on the skillet at this time if you prefer a crunchy bite.

After the burgers have been allowed to rest, take them out of the foil, and place them onto the bun, and top with sautéed onions, avocado and a sprinkle of nigella seeds.

Optional – you can also add lettuce or cabbage to the bun along with a smear of Mayo or mint chutney.