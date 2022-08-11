Chef Brian Jupiter

Frontier: 1072 N Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, IL 60642 | 773.772.4322 – https://www.thefrontierchicago.com

Ina Mae Tavern: 1415 N Wood St., Chicago, IL 60622 | 773.360.8320 – https://www.inamaetavern.com

Event:

Hamburger Hop at Chicago Gourmet

  • Hamburger Hop takes place on Friday, September 23 from 6 – 9 PM atop the Harris Rooftop at Millennium Park.
  • The price is $130 per person, exclusive of taxes and fees, 21+.

https://www.chicagogourmet.org/

Recipe:

Chef Brian Jupiter’s Lamb Burger Recipe

Ingredients: 

2 lbs Lamb, ground

2 tbsp Cilantro, chopped

3 tbsp Red Onion, chopped

1 tbsp Harissa 

1 tsp Cumin

½ tsp Coriander 

1 tbsp Salt

1 tsp Pepper

4 Slices Cheese (any)

4 Burger Buns 

Tzatziki (optional)

Directions:

  • Mix all ingredients in a bowl (first 8 ingredients)
  • Form 8oz patties
  • Cook burgers on a grill or in a cast iron pan for 6 minutes on each side
  • Decorate your burger with preferred toppings
  • Enjoy!