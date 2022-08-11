Chef Brian Jupiter
Frontier: 1072 N Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, IL 60642 | 773.772.4322 – https://www.thefrontierchicago.com
Ina Mae Tavern: 1415 N Wood St., Chicago, IL 60622 | 773.360.8320 – https://www.inamaetavern.com
Event:
Hamburger Hop at Chicago Gourmet
- Hamburger Hop takes place on Friday, September 23 from 6 – 9 PM atop the Harris Rooftop at Millennium Park.
- The price is $130 per person, exclusive of taxes and fees, 21+.
https://www.chicagogourmet.org/
Recipe:
Chef Brian Jupiter’s Lamb Burger Recipe
Ingredients:
2 lbs Lamb, ground
2 tbsp Cilantro, chopped
3 tbsp Red Onion, chopped
1 tbsp Harissa
1 tsp Cumin
½ tsp Coriander
1 tbsp Salt
1 tsp Pepper
4 Slices Cheese (any)
4 Burger Buns
Tzatziki (optional)
Directions:
- Mix all ingredients in a bowl (first 8 ingredients)
- Form 8oz patties
- Cook burgers on a grill or in a cast iron pan for 6 minutes on each side
- Decorate your burger with preferred toppings
- Enjoy!