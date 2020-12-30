Lunchbreak: Kung Pao Noodles

Ying Stoller

http://www.yingskitchen.com

Ying has started doing some FREE Zoom cooking class. Check her Facebook for class announcements.

Recipe:

Kung Pao Noodles

Ingredients:

6 oz. linguine

1 boneless skinless chicken breast

2-3 tablespoons oil

¼ red onion, sliced

2 green onion, cut into 1” lengths (white and green parts separated)

3 mushrooms, sliced

½ red bell pepper, sliced

½ green bell pepper, sliced

3-4 tablespoons Ying’s Kungpao Sauce

1/2 cup roasted peanuts

Instructions:

First cook linguine according to instructions. Do not overcook.

Rinse in cold water and drain.

Cut chicken into thin strips or slices.

Heat oil in a wok or pan over medium high heat. When oil is hot, add chicken and cook until no more pink. Add red and green onions (white part only), then stir in mushrooms, red and green bell peppers.

Continue stirring for 15 seconds, then add noodles and kungpao sauce.

Keep tossing to mix. Finally, add green parts of green onions and peanuts. Toss well.