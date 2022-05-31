Chef Tavares Porter

Five Iron Golf

1000 W. North Avenue Chicago, IL

Recipe:

Korean Short Rib Sliders

Ingredients:

3 lb – Short ribs

Sesame oil (½ tbsp)

Fresh ginger (medium size piece)

Garlic (4 cloves)

Scallions (1 small bunch; save some for garnish)

Sugar (2 cups)

Hoisin (1 8.5 oz jar)

Soy sauce (4 cups)

Teriyaki glaze (4 cups)

Pineapple juice (6 cups)

16 Slider Brioche buns

Butter (6tbsp)

Cilantro leaves

Pickled ginger

Salt and pepper to taste

Short Ribs

1. Clean and portion short ribs cut into 3 portions per flap (if not already cleaned).

2. Sear short ribs on flat top, season each side with salt, pepper, and oil. Remove from heat.

3. In a pan, sauté the following ingredients in sesame oil (1/2 tbsp)

a. 1 medium size piece of fresh ginger rough chopped (skin on)

b. 4 cloves garlic smashed

c. 1 small bunch of scallions (rough chopped)

4. Add following ingredients to pan:

a. 2 cup of sugar

b. 1 cup jar of hoisin

c. 4 cups soy sauce

d. 1 cup of water

e. 4 cups of teriyaki glaze

f. 6 cups of pineapple juice

5. Boil sauce for 30 minutes.

6. Bring sauce down to a simmer, add short ribs to sauce. Simmer for 3-4 hours or until the

meat is tender.

7. Shred short ribs and add 1/2 cup of braising liquid back to the meat.

Assembly

1. Toast brioche buns in butter until brown

2. Put 1.65 ounces of shredded short ribs onto each bun

3. Top with scallions, pickled ginger and cilantro leaves