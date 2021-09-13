Lunchbreak: Kopytka (Polish Gnocchi)

Phillipe Sobon, Chef & Co-Owner of Polombia
Polombia – Located in Time Out Market at 916 West Fulton Market, Chicago, Il 60607 – 832.202.4574
Time Out Market Chicago – 916 West Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607 – 312.637.3888
Recipe:
Kopytka (Polish Gnocchi)
- 1 1/2 cups (one 15-ounce container) whole milk ricotta cheese
- 3 egg yolks
- 1 cup AP flour
- 3/4 cup (about 1 ounce) freshly-grated Parmesan
- 3/4 teaspoon fine sea salt
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly-cracked black pepper
- 1 tablespoon of Toom garlic sauce
- 5 tablespoons of ghee
- Handful of basil
- Bring a large stockpot of salted water to a boil over high heat.
- Add the egg yolks to the ricotta and garlic sauce and stir to combine. Add in the flour, Parmesan, salt and pepper, and stir until homogeneous. Avoid over-mixing. The dough will be a bit moist and maybe a bit sticky. If it feels too wet, just add in another few tablespoons of flour.
- Shape the dough into a round disk with your hands, then transfer it to a lightly-floured cutting board and sprinkle the dough with with flour. Cut the dough into four even balls using a knife or bench scraper. Gently roll out each wedge out into an even log, approximately 3/4-inch wide. Cut each log into individual bite-sized little kopytka. Dust the kopytka with flour once more and give them a quick toss so that they are all lightly coated with flour.
- Carefully transfer the gnocchi to the boiling water to cook. Then once they float, usually after 45 seconds, drain the kopytka.
- Place ghee into a pan and allow to melt over medium heat. Add the basil into the pan and allow to fry. Take out fried basil and place on a plate with paper towels. Add the kopytka and fry for 1 minute on each side. Serve immediately.