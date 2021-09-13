Lunchbreak: Kopytka (Polish Gnocchi)

Phillipe Sobon, Chef & Co-Owner of Polombia

Polombia – Located in Time Out Market at 916 West Fulton Market, Chicago, Il 60607 – 832.202.4574

https://www.polombiachi.com

Time Out Market Chicago – 916 West Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607 – 312.637.3888

https://www.timeoutmarket.com/chicago/

Recipe:

Kopytka (Polish Gnocchi)

  • 1 1/2 cups (one 15-ounce container) whole milk ricotta cheese
  • 3 egg yolks
  • 1 cup AP flour 
  • 3/4 cup (about 1 ounce) freshly-grated Parmesan
  • 3/4 teaspoon fine sea salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly-cracked black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon of Toom garlic sauce
  • 5 tablespoons of ghee
  • Handful of basil
  1. Bring a large stockpot of salted water to a boil over high heat.
  2. Add the egg yolks to the ricotta and garlic sauce and stir to combine. Add in the flour, Parmesan, salt and pepper, and stir until homogeneous. Avoid over-mixing. The dough will be a bit moist and maybe a bit sticky. If it feels too wet, just add in another few tablespoons of flour.
  3. Shape the dough into a round disk with your hands, then transfer it to a lightly-floured cutting board and sprinkle the dough with with flour. Cut the dough into four even balls using a knife or bench scraper. Gently roll out each wedge out into an even log, approximately 3/4-inch wide. Cut each log into individual bite-sized little kopytka. Dust the kopytka with flour once more and give them a quick toss so that they are all lightly coated with flour.
  4. Carefully transfer the gnocchi to the boiling water to cook. Then once they float, usually after 45 seconds, drain the kopytka.
  5. Place ghee into a pan and allow to melt over medium heat. Add the basil into the pan and allow to fry. Take out fried basil and place on a plate with paper towels. Add the kopytka and fry for 1 minute on each side. Serve immediately.

