Edgar Coronado, Executive Chef at The Graduate Homestead Room

The Graduate Homestead Room at Graduate Evanston

625 Hinman Ave., Evanston, IL 60201

https://www.graduatehotels.com/evanston/homestead-room/

Recipe:

Recipe: King Salmon Rillette

Yield: 2 cups

Ingredients:

  • 12 ounces of King Salmon
  • 3 tablespoons minced shallots
  • 2 tablespoons minced Chives
  • 4 tablespoons crème fraiche
  • 2 tablespoons Mayonnaise or garlic aioli
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 4 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • Zest of one lemon
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Herbs of choice for garnish (Chef recommends parley, dill and/or celery leaves)

Method:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
  2. Season salmon with salt and pepper and place on a baking tray.
  3. Place baking tray with salmon in the oven for 10 minutes.
  4. Remove salmon from oven and allow to cool.
  5. Once cooled, flake the salmon with a fork and place in a mixing bowl.
  6. Add the rest of the ingredients and mix until fully incorporated
  7. Season with more salt and pepper as needed.
  8. Spoon the rillette into a serving bowl and garnish with fresh herbs.
  9. Serve with crispy chips.