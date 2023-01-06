Edgar Coronado, Executive Chef at The Graduate Homestead Room
The Graduate Homestead Room at Graduate Evanston
625 Hinman Ave., Evanston, IL 60201
https://www.graduatehotels.com/evanston/homestead-room/
Recipe:
Recipe: King Salmon Rillette
Yield: 2 cups
Ingredients:
- 12 ounces of King Salmon
- 3 tablespoons minced shallots
- 2 tablespoons minced Chives
- 4 tablespoons crème fraiche
- 2 tablespoons Mayonnaise or garlic aioli
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 4 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- Zest of one lemon
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Herbs of choice for garnish (Chef recommends parley, dill and/or celery leaves)
Method:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Season salmon with salt and pepper and place on a baking tray.
- Place baking tray with salmon in the oven for 10 minutes.
- Remove salmon from oven and allow to cool.
- Once cooled, flake the salmon with a fork and place in a mixing bowl.
- Add the rest of the ingredients and mix until fully incorporated
- Season with more salt and pepper as needed.
- Spoon the rillette into a serving bowl and garnish with fresh herbs.
- Serve with crispy chips.