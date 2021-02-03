Lunchbreak: Keto Jambalaya

Chef Jimmy Bannos – Heaven on Seven

Mardi Gras with Heaven on Seven

Chef Jimmy will be offering some amazing menu items just for Mardi Gras and putting together some amazing packages starting Feb 11 through Fat Tuesday, Feb 16.

Recipe:

Keto Mardi Gras Jambalaya

2 T olive oil

1 pound Cauliflower Rice

1 cup Cherry Tomatoes, halved or diced

1 cup sweet peppers, quartered and lightly sauteed

2 cups andouille sausage, sliced

2 boneless, skinless chicken thighs, diced

1 pound (16-20) shrimp

2T chopped Tasso Ham or another ham

½ cup ground pork

In a sautee pan, heat 1 tablespoon of oil, brown Andouille, pork and chicken until pork and chicken are nearly cooked through (3-4 minutes) add shrimp, cook and addition 2-3 minutes until shrimp are cooked or heated if you use precooked shrimp, add ham at the end and set aside.

In another sautee pan, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil, brown cauliflower rice until desired consistency, about 5 minutes. Once it is heated through and slightly brown toss cauliflower rice, proteins, peppers and tomatoes in a bowl together until gently mixed. Serve immediately. Serves 4.

