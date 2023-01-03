Leah Bostrom – Chia Leah
Chia Leah Clean Eats – fueling a healthy lifestyle!
Gluten free, vegan, no refined sugars, no preservatives
3217 Lake Ave, 4C
Wilmette, IL 60091
Our first storefront officially opens Jan 9. We will offer weekly specials! Through our website, we will continue to offer local delivery in the Chicagoland area and shipping nationwide and we are sold at 30+ local groceries, coffeeshops and specialty retail stores.
Recipe:
Creamy Nooch and Lemon Salad Dressing
https://chialeah.com/recipes-1/noochlemonsaladdressing
3 T fresh lemon
1 T Dijon
1 tsp maple syrup or honey
¼ cup nutritional yeast
¼ tsp salt
1/8 tsp ground black pepper
1-2 T water
1 tsp olive oil
