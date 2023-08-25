Chef Brian Schoenbeck, Executive Chef at Swissôtel Chicago

Swissôtel Chicago

323 E Wacker Dr., Chicago, IL 60601

http://swissotelchicago.com/

-For National Wellness Month check out Swissotel Chicago’s renowned Vitality Program and their new Vitality Menus that offer healthy options for guests to focus on their well-being, even when they’re away from home.

-Guests who stay at Swissotel Chicago can enjoy the recently renovated penthouse fitness center. Located on the 43rd floor featuring 360-degree views of the skyline, Chicago River and Navy Pier, the 3,000+ square foot facility includes cutting edge fitness equipment including Peloton bikes, available at all hours of the day. Following your workout, enjoy a rotating menu of Vitality waters including flavors like lemon thyme, strawberry orange, passionfruit pineapple and more.

–Swissôtel Chicago Vitality Suite

Recipe:

Kale and Brussels Sprouts with Grilled Halloumi and Pears

Ingredients: 1 garlic clove grated ¼ C EVOO 4 TBS lemon juice 2 TBS Dijon mustard TT Kosher salt 2 cups thinly sliced Lacinato kale, ribs removed 2 cups brussels sprouts trimmed and thinly sliced 1 Bartlett pear cored and sliced 6 oz halloumi cheese grilled and ¼ inch diced

For the Vinaigrette: In a bowl, combine garlic, lemon and Dijon and whisk together. Slowly whisk in EVOO until emulsified. Season with salt to taste.

For the Halloumi Cheese Brush the halloumi with EVOO before placing on hot grill. Grill for 1-2 minutes per side, or until charred. Cool and dice cheese. Reserve in a separate bowl.

For Kale and Brussels Sprout Salad In another bowl, mix kale, brussels sprouts and pear. Toss ingredients until mixed. Add vinaigrette and adjust seasoning if needed.

Plating Place tossed ingredients, seasoned with vinaigrette, in a serving vessel. Garnish with grilled halloumi. Enjoy!

