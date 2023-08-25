Chef Brian Schoenbeck, Executive Chef at Swissôtel Chicago
Swissôtel Chicago
323 E Wacker Dr., Chicago, IL 60601
Check Out:
-For National Wellness Month check out Swissotel Chicago’s renowned Vitality Program and their new Vitality Menus that offer healthy options for guests to focus on their well-being, even when they’re away from home.
-Guests who stay at Swissotel Chicago can enjoy the recently renovated penthouse fitness center. Located on the 43rd floor featuring 360-degree views of the skyline, Chicago River and Navy Pier, the 3,000+ square foot facility includes cutting edge fitness equipment including Peloton bikes, available at all hours of the day. Following your workout, enjoy a rotating menu of Vitality waters including flavors like lemon thyme, strawberry orange, passionfruit pineapple and more.
–Swissôtel Chicago Vitality Suite
Recipe:
Kale and Brussels Sprouts with Grilled Halloumi and Pears
- Ingredients:
- 1 garlic clove grated
- ¼ C EVOO
- 4 TBS lemon juice
- 2 TBS Dijon mustard
- TT Kosher salt
- 2 cups thinly sliced Lacinato kale, ribs removed
- 2 cups brussels sprouts trimmed and thinly sliced
- 1 Bartlett pear cored and sliced
- 6 oz halloumi cheese grilled and ¼ inch diced
- For the Vinaigrette:
- In a bowl, combine garlic, lemon and Dijon and whisk together.
- Slowly whisk in EVOO until emulsified.
- Season with salt to taste.
- For the Halloumi Cheese
- Brush the halloumi with EVOO before placing on hot grill.
- Grill for 1-2 minutes per side, or until charred.
- Cool and dice cheese.
- Reserve in a separate bowl.
- For Kale and Brussels Sprout Salad
- In another bowl, mix kale, brussels sprouts and pear.
- Toss ingredients until mixed.
- Add vinaigrette and adjust seasoning if needed.
- Plating
- Place tossed ingredients, seasoned with vinaigrette, in a serving vessel.
- Garnish with grilled halloumi.
- Enjoy!