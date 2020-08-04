Lunchbreak: Kalamata Lamb Kofta

Erika Schlick

Her cookbook – Wandering Palate is available on her website and Amazon.

http://www.thetrailtohealth.com

Recipe:

Servings: 2

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

2 garlic cloves, minced

¼ cup pitted Kalamata olives

3 tablespoons chopped fresh mint

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1-2 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano *guest says in video 2T, but 1T listed on screen*

1 teaspoon onion powder

Juice from 1 lemon

Zest from 1 lemon

1 lb. ground lamb

6 skewer sticks (soaked in water if wood)

Directions:

1. Put the garlic and Kalamata olives in a food processor and pulse to chop. Add the mint, parsley, oregano and onion powder and pulse again, being careful not to overmix. Add the lemon juice, lemon zest and salt, pulsing briefly to combine.

2. Once pulsed, use your hands to work the olive and herb mixture into the ground lamb. Divide the lamb mixture into 6 balls and press each onto a skewer stick in the shape of an oval.

3. It is best to cook the skewers on the grill, but they can also be cooked on a grill pan on the stove.

4. Turn the koftas often to cook evenly for about 10-15 minutes.

5. Serve with Mint, Dill and Cucumber Salad, and Tzatziki Sauce. Get these recipes and more in my book now!