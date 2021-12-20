Lunchbreak: Jollof Rice

Boyede Sobitan, Co-Founder and CEO of OjaExpress
OjaExpress – Chicago’s first cultural grocery delivery service
Recipe:
Jollof Rice
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees
- Roast peppers (5 chili peppers, 3 scotch bonnet & 2 red bell peppers), 1 onion, 1 garlic clove and 5 medium sized or 1 can plum tomatoes to introduce smokiness to your Jollof rice
- Chop all, add oil and place on baking sheet
- Roast for 40 mins – this helps to reduce moisture in veggies so you don’t need to boil
- Remove from oven and place all in blender. Add ginger and white pepper and blend until smooth. Depending on thickness you can dilute with stock and put aside. Set aside.
- Next in your pan, combine vegetable oil and 2 small chopped onions and fry for 1-2 minutes or until translucent. Stir in tomato paste.
- Fry for 15 minutes or until really sweet. Be patient!
- Introduce pepper mixture into pan, stirring to combine. if too thick add more oil
- Add seasoning to pan: thyme, white pepper, bouillon, curry powder, salt, bay leaves. Combine and cook for 45 mins. Do not cover fully and add more oil as needed for desired thickness
- Add rice then fry for 5 mins.
- Add 2 cups of vegetable broth. Jollof Rice needs trapped steam to cook so cover with tin foil then place lid on top. Make sure lid does not have holes so no moisture escapes.
- Cook 3/4’s of the way, about 20 mins. Uncover and stir. Always use a wooden spoon.
- Add butter to help replenish lost moisture, chopped raw onions and tomatoes into rice. Cook for 10-15 minutes.
- Put it back into oven with bay leaves and steam until rice has desired consistency.
- Remove from heat, serve and enjoy!
INGREDIENTS FOR 6- 8 PORTIONS:
4 Cups Easy Cook Rice
3 Big Red Bell Peppers (Tatashe)
1 Can of Plum Tomatoes/ 4 Medium Size Tomatoes
2 Scotch Bonnet (Ata Rodo)
1 cup Beef, Chicken or Vegetable Stock
1/2 cup Tomato Paste
2 Onions
5 oz (about 10 Tbsp) Cooking oil
1 Tbsp Butter
1cm (little less than ½ inch piece) Ginger Root
2 tbsp Curry powder and Thyme
2 tbsp any seasoning of your choosing
3 Knorr Chicken or Vegetable Bouillon cubes
2 tbsp White pepper
3 Bay Leaves
1 Medium Size Tomato for Garnishing
Salt to Taste