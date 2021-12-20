Lunchbreak: Jollof Rice

WONDER LAKE, Ill. — A 35-year-old man has been sentenced to 59 years in prison after being convicted of nine counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to the McHenry County State's Attorney's Office.

From 2016 to 2018, Joshua Kreger sexually assaulted a child under the age of 13 on numerous occasions. Kreger was found guilty on October 6 following a three-day jury trial.