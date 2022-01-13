Lunchbreak: Jerk Salmon with Mango Salsa

Niquenya Collins, Owner & Executive Chef

Cocoa Chili Restaurant & Catering located inside food incubator, The Hatchery in East Garfield Park. Open for pickup and delivery only Wednesday through Friday from 4 PM to 9 PM CST at 3101 W. Lake Street.

And check out: Chicago Black Restaurant Week February 6-20, 2022 then Chicago Restaurant Week Friday, March 25 – Sunday, April 10, 2022

More:

https://coachniquenya.com

Recipe:

Jerk Salmon with Mango Salsa

Ingredients

2 six- to eight-ounce salmon filets

2 Tbsp Spicy Jerk Sauce & Marinade

½ cup ripe mango, diced

1 Tbsp red pepper, diced

1 Tbsp red onion, diced

1 Tbsp cilantro, minced

1 Tbsp jalapeno pepper, minced

Kosher salt

Juice from ½ lime

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 Tbsp Spicy Mango Sauce

Parsley, minced (optional garnish)

Directions

Spread equal amounts of jerk sauce over each salmon filet ensuring to cover entire surface Refrigerate for one half hour Combine mango, onion, cilantro, jalapeno, and lime juice; add salt to taste, then set aside Heat a nonstick skillet over medium high flame Add oil to hot skillet and allow to heat through Gently place each filet into skillet, skin side down first if using skin on Pan-sear fish until flesh becomes opaque to midway point (about two to three minutes), then flip to other side to continue cooking for an additional two minutes or until cooked through being careful not to overcook* Remove filets to plate to rest Add mango salsa mixture to skillet and heat through, about one minute Top filets with generous heaps of salsa Drizzle with Spicy Mango Sauce and garnish with parsley Serve immediately over a bed of rice or sauteed greens

*Please note that salmon should be cooked to an internal temperature of 145 degrees. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.