Lunchbreak: Jerk Chicken Whadda Fries

Thomas Brewer – Chef & Owner of Whadda Jerk
Whadda Jerk Bar & Grill
2015 W. Division St., Chicago 60622
And check out more!
-Whadda Jerk inside Dr. Murphy’s Food Hall at 1811 W. Harrison St., Chicago
-Whadda Jerk Food Truck
Recipe:
Whadda Fries
Ingredients:
First step cut fries – homemade or you can use frozen fries
Cook for 3 mins – or cook to package directions
At the same time deep fry burrito shell
Cook for 1min
Sunny side egg
Cook egg for 2 mins
Half cup of shredded cheese (your favorite kind of cheese)
Tablespoon of chopped onion
Tablespoon of chopped Cilantro
4oz (1/2 cup) of Jerk Chicken (diced or ground)
Teaspoon of chopped cooked bacon
Whadda Jerk sauce – or your favorite jerk seasoning & amount to your liking
Assembly:
In the burrito bowl shell you add/layer….
Fries
Cheese
Egg
Onion
Cilantro
Jerk Chicken
Bacon
Jerk Sauce