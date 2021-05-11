Lunchbreak: Jerk Chicken Whadda Fries

Thomas Brewer – Chef & Owner of Whadda Jerk

Whadda Jerk Bar & Grill

2015 W. Division St., Chicago 60622

https://whaddajerk.com/

-Whadda Jerk inside Dr. Murphy’s Food Hall at 1811 W. Harrison St., Chicago

-Whadda Jerk Food Truck

Recipe:

Whadda Fries

Ingredients:

First step cut fries – homemade or you can use frozen fries

Cook for 3 mins – or cook to package directions

At the same time deep fry burrito shell

Cook for 1min

Sunny side egg

Cook egg for 2 mins

Half cup of shredded cheese (your favorite kind of cheese)

Tablespoon of chopped onion

Tablespoon of chopped Cilantro

4oz (1/2 cup) of Jerk Chicken (diced or ground)

Teaspoon of chopped cooked bacon

Whadda Jerk sauce – or your favorite jerk seasoning & amount to your liking

Assembly:

In the burrito bowl shell you add/layer….

Fries

Cheese

Egg

Onion

Cilantro

Jerk Chicken

Bacon

Jerk Sauce

