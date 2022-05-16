Thomas Brewer, Owner and Founder of Whadda Jerk Restaurant and Food Truck

Whadda Jerk Restaurant & Food Truck

2015 W Division St., Chicago, IL 60622

https://www.whaddajerk.com/

Recipe:

Jerk Chicken Tender Melt

Marinate 3 Chicken Tenders in Jerk marinate for 3 days.

Deep fry tenders for 5mins on 350 degrees.

Once tenders are done sit tenders in Whadda Jerk sauce.

Put Texas toast in the toaster just to brown.

Once done take tenders out of the jerk sauce and sit on Texas toast add Sharp, Swiss, and Provolone slices of cheese then melt cheese on top.

Add Ranch.