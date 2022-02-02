Lunchbreak: Jerk Chicken Flatbread Pizza

Chef Zita Smith of ZitaCooks Catering

http://www.zitacooks.com

Check out:

-ZitaCooks has a Valentine’s Day Special for those that want to enjoy an intimate and safe dinner for the upcoming holiday.

-Zita Cooks provides weekly healthy Family Pans for busy families.

-Zita Cooks Catering. Located in the Austin area of Chicago.

-Chef Zita also has her own line of seasonings – Soteria Seasonings.

-Fit Prep by ZitaCooks- Healthy Meal Prep…..

Chef Zita will also be a featured small business at the Soul City Community market in conjunction with the 40 Acres fresh market the whole month of February into the Spring which provides access to healthy foods and products from small business vendors in the Austin community.

More on this: https://soulcitycommunitymarket.com/

Recipe:

Jerk Chicken Flatbread Pizza:

½ pound boneless skinless chicken breast or chicken tenderloins- cut into ½ in dice.

2 tblsp canola, avocado, or olive oil.

1 tblsp mayo

1 tblsp dry Jerk Seasoning (store bought or homemade)

¼ cup of Carribean Jerk Paste – HOT or MILD version

[Note: ( reserve half for later) – Brand recommendation Walkerwood.]

¼ cup bbq sauce (your favorite brand) or pizza sauce

1 cup of sliced mixed peppers- green, red, orange, yellow

thinly slice red onion (¼ of a small onion)

(1) Flatbread sheet or Naan Bread

¼ cup of shredded mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, or Monterey Jack mix. (use your fav)

1 can of tropical fruit (only using ¼ can)- chop the diced fruit into tiny pieces

1 small bunch of fresh cilantro leave(tear about ¼ of a full bunch and chop small)

Instructions:

Preheat oven or toaster oven to 375 degrees F

In a small bowl place chicken breast, mayo, jerk seasoning, and half of Jerk Seasoning paste and mix together to coat chicken. Set bowl aside

In a medium non stick or cast iron skillet, heat 2 tblspoon of oil over medium high heat, add seasoned diced chicken breasts to the pan. Saute’ for 2 minutes on both sides until chicken is cooked through.

Remove chicken from pan and set aside in a bowl or plate.

Lower heat in skillet to medium and add peppers and onions. sautee for 1 minute.

In a small bowl, mix bbq sauce and remaining Jerk Seasoning paste and stir until both a well mixed.

On a cookie sheet or baking sheet lined with parchment paper or non stick spray- Take 1 store bought piece of Flatbread.

Smear our bbq sauce mix over the entire of the flatbread (like you would a pizza crust). Use as much or as little as you like. Cook’s tip: Be careful not to over sauce so as not to make the crust soggy)

Take cooked diced chicken, pepper & onion mix and shredded cheese and top the entire flatbread.

Place in preheated oven (middle rack) for 8 minutes or until cheese is completely melted and bubbly.

Remove flatbread from oven. Let cool for 1 minute.

While pizza is cooling, take chopped cilantro leaves and garnish

Optional : top pizza with chopped scallions, diced tropical fruit, and a drizzle of any remaining sauce.

NOTE: This flatbread pizza can also be made into a delicious wrap. Add fresh baby spinach and whole grain burrito shell for a healthy wrap.