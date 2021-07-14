Lunchbreak: Japanese Fried Chicken

William Eick, Executive Chef/Owner of Naegi, Hokkaido Bread Company and Matsu
Naegi – 626 S. Tremont St., Oceanside, CA 92054
Coming Soon:
Matsu – 626 S. Tremont St., Oceanside, CA 92054
Recipe:
Japanese Fried Chicken
1 5oz chicken thigh
1 hamburger bun (Japanese milk bread preferred, but brioche or Hawaiian roll works as well)
1/4c cabbage, chopped
3qt Canola oil, for frying
1tsp togarashi, for finishing
1/4tsp flakey salt, for finishing (will have extra)
Chicken Marinade:
1c soy sauce
1/2c mirin
2 Tbsp sesame oil
Breading:
2c potato starch (this will leave extra)
Sauce:
1 Tbsp Togarashi
1c Kewpie Mayo (Best Foods is a good alternative)
Marinate the chicken for 30 minutes, or up to 1 hour. Pre-heat the frying oil (or deep fryer) to 325 degrees. Bread the chicken in potato starch, and place in the fryer. Fry for 5 minutes, or until the chicken is done. Remove from oil, and place on a resting rack, so the bottom stays crisp as well. Season with the Togarashi and flakey salt. Spread the sauce on the bun, place the cabbage on the bottom bun, then place the chicken on top, then the top of the bun. Enjoy.