Lunchbreak: Japanese Fried Chicken

William Eick, Executive Chef/Owner of Naegi, Hokkaido Bread Company and Matsu

Naegi – 626 S. Tremont St., Oceanside, CA 92054

Coming Soon:

Matsu – 626 S. Tremont St., Oceanside, CA 92054

https://eatatmatsu.com/

https://eatatnaegi.com/

Recipe:

Japanese Fried Chicken

1 5oz chicken thigh

1 hamburger bun (Japanese milk bread preferred, but brioche or Hawaiian roll works as well)

1/4c cabbage, chopped

3qt Canola oil, for frying

1tsp togarashi, for finishing

1/4tsp flakey salt, for finishing (will have extra)

Chicken Marinade:

1c soy sauce

1/2c mirin

2 Tbsp sesame oil

Breading:

2c potato starch (this will leave extra)

Sauce:

1 Tbsp Togarashi

1c Kewpie Mayo (Best Foods is a good alternative)

Marinate the chicken for 30 minutes, or up to 1 hour. Pre-heat the frying oil (or deep fryer) to 325 degrees. Bread the chicken in potato starch, and place in the fryer. Fry for 5 minutes, or until the chicken is done. Remove from oil, and place on a resting rack, so the bottom stays crisp as well. Season with the Togarashi and flakey salt. Spread the sauce on the bun, place the cabbage on the bottom bun, then place the chicken on top, then the top of the bun. Enjoy.

