Lunchbreak: Jambalaya

Chef Allen Rochelle
https://www.chefallenrochelle.com/
Chef also has a site for healthy meals, portioned meals – http://www.thewindycitymeals.com
Event:
Friday 8/28/2020 to Sunday 8/30/2020
Get in the Kitchen
3617 North Broadway
Chicago, IL 60613
For one weekend only! Get in the Kitchen is becoming Le Fleur De Lis Chicago Southern Cajun Restaurant by Chef Allen Rochelle!
Chef Allen will be offering an amazing array of Cajun inspired dishes in a Prix fixed menu to tantalize all palates.
HOW IT WORKS:
Reservations are strongly encouraged due to COVID compliance, but walk ins are welcome. Call ahead for availability.
In order to reserve, simply select your date and time.
When you come in for dinner or brunch you will choose your choices for Appetizer, Entree’ and Dessert.
If you are electing the Seafood Boil upgrade, make sure to select the “Seafood Boil” option when you order.
We are also BYOB, so bring your favorite bottle!
Thursday Dinner 6PM or 8PM
Friday Dinner Starting at 6PM or 8PM
Saturday Brunch 11am – 3pm
Saturday Dinner Starting at 6PM or 8PM
Sunday Brunch 11am – 3pm
Sunday Dinner Starting at 6PM or 8PM
Recipe:
Jambalaya
Ingredient List:
Tomato Sauce: 1 Liter (roughly 33oz)
Green Onions: 1 Cup chopped/diced (reserve some for cooking with protein)
Red Pepper: 1 Cup chopped/diced (reserve some for cooking with protein)
Green Pepper: 1 Cup chopped/diced (reserve some for cooking with protein)
Yellow Onion: 1 Cup chopped/diced (reserve some for cooking with protein)
Olive oil: 4 Tbsp
Salt: 2 Tbsp
Black pepper: 2 Tbsp
Paprika: 2 Tbsp
Cayenne: 2 Tbsp
Granulated Onion: 2 Tbsp
Cajun seasoning: 2 Tbsp
Chili powder: 2 Tbsp
Granulated Garlic: 2 Tbsp
Soy: 6 Tbsp
Honey: 4 Tbsp
Franks red hot sauce: 4 Tbsp
Chicken, Shrimp, Sausage: amounts to your liking
Prepared rice or other riced veggies
Directions for sauce:
1. Sweat Onions, Peppers in pot with Oil with salt/pepper for 10 mins
2. Add in dry seasonings to pot (chili, onion, garlic, paprika, cayenne, cajun) for 5 mins
3. Add tomato sauce (let return to light boil/steam), stir occasionally
4. Add soy, hot sauce, and honey and let simmer for 20-30 mins and then let cool and store
Cooking Instructions for remainder of dish:
(Prep diced onions, peppers, green onions, diced chicken, diced sausage, peeled shrimp, cooked rice, Jambalaya sauce – amounts of proteins to your liking)
1. Oil in pan
2. Add diced veggies (onions, red/green peppers) with chicken and sausage
3. Season with salt/pepper, chili, onion, garlic and Cajun (make mixture if easier on side)
4. Add in shrimp towards end
5. Add Jambalaya sauce when 70-75% cooked and let continue to cook until protein is done.
6. Add a cup of rice and toss.
7. Top with diced Green Onions