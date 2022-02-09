Lunchbreak: Jalapeño Cheddar Brat Stuffed Biscuits with Beer Mustard

Thomas Rice – Four Star Artisan

Find their products at 44 Chicagoland Mariano’s locations!

http://www.marianos.com

Recipe:

Jalapeño Cheddar Brat Stuffed Biscuits with Beer Mustard

1 pack Four Star Artisan Jalapeño Cheddar Brats

1 vidalia onion, sliced

8 slices of deli cheddar cheese

1 16-oz refrigerated buttermilk biscuits

2 Tbsp butter

3 Tbsp olive oil

1 garlic clove, minced

2 Tbsp parsley, chopped

Beer Mustard

1 Cup whole grain mustard

¼ Cup Dijon Mustard

½ Cup your favorite beer

2 Tbsp chives, sliced thinly

Place all ingredients into a bowl and whisk until well incorporated. Adjust with beer until desired consistency and transfer to a small serving bowl.

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F.

In a pan over medium high heat, add 1 tablespoon of olive oil and onions. Cook until caramelized. Set aside to cool. Flatten each biscuit with your palm, place about a teaspoon of caramelized onions in the center, wrap a half piece of cheddar around the piece of sausage placed on top of the onions. Pinch the edges of the dough around each sausage to seal. Place seam-side down in a 9-inch square baking dish. Repeat the process with remaining biscuits and sausage pieces. Bake until lightly browned, about 30 minutes. Meanwhile, heat the butter and oil in a small saucepan over medium-low heat. Add the garlic and crushed red pepper and cook for 2 minutes. When the biscuits have baked for 30 minutes, brush them with the butter mixture, sprinkle with the parsley and some flaky salt and continue to bake until golden and cooked through, 5 to 10 more minutes. Let cool slightly and serve with beer mustard.