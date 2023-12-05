Jake Melnick’s Corner Tap is getting into the holiday spirit with the 12 Days Of Wing’mas: A Holiday Pop-Up!

Nick Santangelo Executive Chef

Jake Melnick’s Corner Tap – 41 E. Superior St., Chicago

jakemelnicks.com

Recipe:

Spicy Cranberry BBQ

12 oz Fresh Cranberries

1 C Apple juice

½ C Orange Juice

¼ C apple cider vinegar

1 C Dark brown Sugar

2 T honey

1 T chopped garlic

1 t kosher salt

2 t smoked paprika

1 tsp ground fresh ground black pepper

1 tsp red pepper chili flakes

Add cranberries to a pot at lower heat with apple juice, vinegar, brown sugar and honey.

Bring mixture to a boil and simmer at low heat.

Mix in garlic, salt, pepper and paprika.

Continue to cook until desired thickness is reached, stirring often. Remove from heat and stir in chili flakes.

Can be stored in an airtight container for up to two weeks in the fridge. Enjoy with wings, turkey or roasted chicken.