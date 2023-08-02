Chef Rodolfo Cuadros, owner of Don Bucio’s Taqueria

Don Bucio’s Taqueria

2763 N Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, IL 60647

https://www.donbucios.com/

Event:

Chicago Gourmet

September 21-24, 2023

http://www.chicagogourmet.org

Tacos & Tequila presented by US Foods and The Spice House

  • Hosted by Chef Rick Bayless (Frontera Grill, Topolobampo, XOCO and more)
  • Harris Theater Rooftop, 205 E. Randolph St
  • Thursday, September 21, 2023, 7PM-10PM
  • Tickets are $110 per person, exclusive of taxes and fees, 21+.

Recipe:

Jackfruit Barbacoa Taco

Barbacoa Marinade Ingredients:

  • 8 ea guajillos (roast in oven for 3 min at 400)
  • 1 ea chili de arbol
  • 2 ea tomatoes
  • 1 ea white onion
  • 5ea garlic cloves chopped
  • 2 tbsp salt
  • 2 tbsp oregano
  • 1tsp black pepper
  • 2tbls nutritional yeast
  • 1/2 tsp cumin
  • 3ea clove
  • 1/2tsp liquid smoke

Direction:

Soak roasted guajillos into the 1qt hot water, let it sit for 15 minutes. Blend everything raw.

Jackfruit Barbacoa Ingredients:

  • 3ea 14oz canned jackfruit (squeeze all  liquid out)
  • 1 red onion (Julienne)
  • 1.5 qts barbacoa sauce
  • 1ea 4inx4in piece of fire roasted maguey (plant)

Directions:

Saute onion and add jackfruit, barbacoa sauce and simmer for 15 minutes. Add the maguey to cover the top of the jackfruit, cover with a lid and roast at 300*f for 45 minutes, remove the maguey and season to taste.