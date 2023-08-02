Chef Rodolfo Cuadros, owner of Don Bucio’s Taqueria

Don Bucio’s Taqueria

2763 N Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, IL 60647

https://www.donbucios.com/

Event:

Chicago Gourmet

September 21-24, 2023

http://www.chicagogourmet.org

Tacos & Tequila presented by US Foods and The Spice House

Hosted by Chef Rick Bayless (Frontera Grill, Topolobampo, XOCO and more)

Harris Theater Rooftop, 205 E. Randolph St

Thursday, September 21, 2023, 7PM-10PM

Tickets are $110 per person, exclusive of taxes and fees, 21+.

Recipe:

Jackfruit Barbacoa Taco

Barbacoa Marinade Ingredients:

8 ea guajillos (roast in oven for 3 min at 400)

1 ea chili de arbol

2 ea tomatoes

1 ea white onion

5ea garlic cloves chopped

2 tbsp salt

2 tbsp oregano

1tsp black pepper

2tbls nutritional yeast

1/2 tsp cumin

3ea clove

1/2tsp liquid smoke

Direction:

Soak roasted guajillos into the 1qt hot water, let it sit for 15 minutes. Blend everything raw.

Jackfruit Barbacoa Ingredients:

3ea 14oz canned jackfruit (squeeze all liquid out)

1 red onion (Julienne)

1.5 qts barbacoa sauce

1ea 4inx4in piece of fire roasted maguey (plant)

Directions:

Saute onion and add jackfruit, barbacoa sauce and simmer for 15 minutes. Add the maguey to cover the top of the jackfruit, cover with a lid and roast at 300*f for 45 minutes, remove the maguey and season to taste.