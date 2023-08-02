Chef Rodolfo Cuadros, owner of Don Bucio’s Taqueria
Don Bucio’s Taqueria
2763 N Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, IL 60647
Event:
Chicago Gourmet
September 21-24, 2023
Tacos & Tequila presented by US Foods and The Spice House
- Hosted by Chef Rick Bayless (Frontera Grill, Topolobampo, XOCO and more)
- Harris Theater Rooftop, 205 E. Randolph St
- Thursday, September 21, 2023, 7PM-10PM
- Tickets are $110 per person, exclusive of taxes and fees, 21+.
Recipe:
Jackfruit Barbacoa Taco
Barbacoa Marinade Ingredients:
- 8 ea guajillos (roast in oven for 3 min at 400)
- 1 ea chili de arbol
- 2 ea tomatoes
- 1 ea white onion
- 5ea garlic cloves chopped
- 2 tbsp salt
- 2 tbsp oregano
- 1tsp black pepper
- 2tbls nutritional yeast
- 1/2 tsp cumin
- 3ea clove
- 1/2tsp liquid smoke
Direction:
Soak roasted guajillos into the 1qt hot water, let it sit for 15 minutes. Blend everything raw.
Jackfruit Barbacoa Ingredients:
- 3ea 14oz canned jackfruit (squeeze all liquid out)
- 1 red onion (Julienne)
- 1.5 qts barbacoa sauce
- 1ea 4inx4in piece of fire roasted maguey (plant)
Directions:
Saute onion and add jackfruit, barbacoa sauce and simmer for 15 minutes. Add the maguey to cover the top of the jackfruit, cover with a lid and roast at 300*f for 45 minutes, remove the maguey and season to taste.