Chef K.C. Gulbro, nationally-recognized Chef, Owner of FoxFire restaurant and Copper Fox event venue, and Chef Ambassador for Certified Angus Beef®

FoxFire Steakhouse – 17 W State St., Geneva, IL 60134

Copper Fox Event Venue – 477 S 3rd St. #190, Geneva, IL 60134

http://www.FoxFireGeneva.com

http://www.Copper-Fox.com

Jack-O-Lantern Peppers, Stuffed with Mac and Cheese

INGREDIENTS:

4-6 bell peppers- orange are preferred, but red can be used as well.

1.5 cups heavy cream

2 cups of macaroni noodles

8 oz (1 cup) cream cheese

4 oz (1/2 cup) American Cheese

4 oz (1/2 cup) Cheddar Cheese

Salt to taste

Other variations fun for kids can be – Taco Meat and Mac, Hotdogs and Mac, Italian sausage, and spaghetti.

The recipe will make 4-6 Jack-0-lanterns, depending on size.

RECIPE:

Start with a large pot. Fill with water and a teaspoon of salt and bring to a boil.

While the water is getting warm, cut the tops of the peppers (keep to the side), de-seed, and clear the membrane. Rinse Peppers and boil.

Place peppers in boiling water and let cook for 4-6 minutes. – keep water for pasta (pasta can be done the night before)

Remove peppers and submerge them into an ice bath.

While pasta is boiling, remove peppers from the ice bath and cut faces into them. I suggest orange or red peppers for sweetness and the color blends well with Halloween. you can use green peppers, but the flavor is more bitter and robust than the colorful variations.

Start making the cheese sauce.

Warm up the pot and place heavy cream (or ½ if you are counting calories)

Bring to a boil and add cream cheese until melted.

Whisk in 4 oz of American cheese and 4 oz of cheddar or ½ cup combined (for adults, I suggest you can blend 1/4 cup American 1/4 cup Gruyere cheese, a pinch of bleu cheese, and a ¼ cup of Cheddar Cheese) until melted and smooth.

Drain pasta and add to sauce.

Let cool and add to Peppers.

Place at the top back on and serve.