Ariel Bagadiong, Chef of Roundhouse Sports Bar

Roundhouse Sports Bar – 2535 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, IL 60647

http://www.roundhousechicago.com

Check Out:

March Madness Viewing Parties

The bar will broadcast all games on over 20 flat screen TVs. Featured game day food and drink specials will include 25-percent off select appetizers, $20 Miller Lite and Miller High Life buckets, $5 Miller High Life and Sapporo stadium cups, and $6 Sake Bombs.

Italian Beef Fried Rice Recipe:

Servings: 2

Ingredients:

12oz (1 ½ cups) day old steamed jasmine rice

8oz (1 cup) Italian beef

16oz (2 cups) au jus

(note on the above: for ease, buy frozen premade Italian beef in aus jus and thaw)

1oz (2T) chopped garlic

3oz (6T) diced onion

4oz (1/2 cup) Graziano’s giardiniera

1 onion sliced thin

2oz (1/4 cup) soy sauce

1oz (2T) sesame oil

Flour, as needed

Salt

Pepper

Method:

Steamed Jasmine Rice

1. Prepare according to package instructions.

2. Store overnight outside covered or in the refrigerator after it’s cooled down. Note: Do not put freshly steamed rice directly into the fridge, otherwise the condensation will make it mushy.

Italian Beef Fried Rice

1. Slice the onion thin and dust with flour seasoned with salt and pepper. Fry until crispy and set aside.

2. In a wok, add a drizzle of cooking oil and sauté the garlic and the diced onion for one minute.

3. Add giardiniera and rice and cook until rice is hot. Then add soy and sesame oil, toss to coat and remove from heat.

4. Bring the au jus to a boil and add the sliced Italian beef to it until hot.

5. Plate fried rice mixture in a bowl and top with the hot Italian beef. Garnish with the crispy fried onions and a little side of au jus.