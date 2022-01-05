Lunchbreak: Instant Pot Shredded Beef Tacos

Erika Schlick – Health Coach, Blogger & Cookbook Author

http://www.thetrailtohealth.com

Erika Schlick is a health coach, blogger and author of Wandering Palate, a collection of 28 days of travel inspired healthy Paleo meals that help keep her in remission from Lyme disease and multiple autoimmune conditions.

These tacos involve melt-in-your-mouth beef, flavorful Pico and creamy avocado. The beef cooks in the Instant Pot which means that most of the cooking is hands-off. Simply let the pressure cooker do all the work before shredding into bite-sized pieces and serving in lettuce or cassava taco shells.



This recipe is from my cookbook, Wandering Palate.

Servings: 2

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

TACO MEAT

1 tablespoon avocado oil (use code TRAILTOHEALTH for 10% off)

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 Ib. beef chuck roast or stew meat, cut into 1½ inch cubes (Order grass-fed meat from Butcher Box (discount varies) or US Wellness Meats (15% off first 2 orders) with code TRAILTOHEALTH)



FOR SERVING TACOS

6 lettuce cups or cassava flour tortillas

shredded lettuce, if using cassava flour tortillas

1 recipe Pico (below)

1 recipe Avocado Crema

sliced avocado



PICO

1½ cup tomatoes

½ cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves

1 lime

1 teaspoon garlic powder

salt, to taste

Directions

1. Press SAUTE on the Instant Pot and add the avocado oil. Add the garlic powder, onion powder and salt, and heat until aromatic. Stir in the cubed beef and cook until browned. (Use code TRAILTOHEALTH for 10% off)



2. Close and lock the lid and ensure the valve is in the sealing position. Press MEAT/STEW and cook for the default time.



3. Once the cooking is complete, allow the pressure to release naturally for 10 minutes. Then, release the steam by pushing the valve to the venting position. Once the steam is fully released, you can open the lid.



4. Shred the meat in the pot and strain the extra liquid.



5. To serve, divide the shredded beef between lettuce cups or cassava flour tortillas. Top with shredded lettuce (if using), Pico and Avocado Crema. Serve with sliced avocado.

FOR THE PICO

1. Dice the tomatoes and place in a bowl with the cilantro. (Code TRAIL gets you 10% off Nakano Knives)



2. Squeeze the lime juice into a bowl and add the garlic powder. Pour over the tomato mixture and toss until combined. Season with salt to taste and serve immediately.

You can’t go wrong with avocado anything. This crema has a nice, smooth texture from the avocado and coconut, and their rich flavors are balanced with tangy lime. Pour it on everything for a creamy, citrusy accent.



This recipe is from my cookbook, Wandering Palate.

Servings: 1 ½ cups

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 0 minutes

Ingredients

1 large avocado

¼ cup canned full fat coconut milk

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil (use code TRAILTOHEALTH for 10% off)

Juice of 2 limes

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon of sea salt

Water as needed

Directions

1. Put the avocado, coconut milk, olive oil, lime juice, garlic powder and sea salt in a blender, and pulse until smooth and creamy. Add some water as needed if you prefer a thinner sauce. Serve immediately. Pour on everything, especially my Instant Pot Shredded Beef Tacos.