Lunchbreak: Immune Booster Ramen

Kohei Kishida, Director of Operations for Kinton Ramen

Wicker Park Location – 1426 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, IL 60622

West Loop Location – 163 N. Sangamon St., Chicago, IL 60607

https://www.kintonramen.com

Recipe:

Immune Booster Ramen

Homemade Miso Tare 2 Tbsp

Grated Ginger 1 tsp

White Pepper 1 dash

Chicken Soup 12 oz

Noodles Fresh Ramen Noodle

Wood ear Mushroom ¼ cup

White Onion 2 tsp

Scallion 1 pinch

Fresh Cilantro 1 sprig

Chopped Garlic 1 tsp

Seasoned Egg 1 egg

How to Prepare:

1. In a warm large bowl add the Miso Tare, Grated Ginger, and White Pepper.

2. Cook the noodles in boiling water. a. Follow instruction on brand you are using for time

3. Add piping hot chicken soup into the bowl. Mix using a whisk

4. Strain the noodles real well, then add cooked noodles and let it swim using chopsticks

5. Add all other ingredients on top.

Miso Tare for Home Cooking

White Miso, With Dashi If regular white miso add *Dashi Powder ½ cup

Sesame Oil ¼ cup

Finely chopped garlic 1 Tbsp

Sake ¼ cup

Mirin 1 Tbsp

Soy Sauce 1 Tbsp

Ground Ichimi Pepper 1 Tbsp

Unsalted Butter 1 Knob, or 15 grams

*Dashi powder 10 grams of Dashi Powder if using regular white miso (about 2 ½ teaspoons)

Makes 10 servings

How to prepare:

1. Measure all ingredients into a small saucepan.

2. On low heat, cook the mixture for 5 minutes. a. Use a heat proof rubber spatula to continuously mix so it does not burn.

3. After 5 minutes, transfer the mixture into a plastic or glass container.

4. Let it fully cool down before covering.

5. Store in the refrigerator for up to 2 months.