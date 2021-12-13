Lunchbreak: Immune Booster Ramen

Kohei Kishida, Director of Operations for Kinton Ramen
Wicker Park Location – 1426 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, IL 60622
West Loop Location – 163 N. Sangamon St., Chicago, IL 60607
Recipe:
Immune Booster Ramen
Homemade Miso Tare 2 Tbsp
Grated Ginger 1 tsp
White Pepper 1 dash
Chicken Soup 12 oz
Noodles Fresh Ramen Noodle
Wood ear Mushroom ¼ cup
White Onion 2 tsp
Scallion 1 pinch
Fresh Cilantro 1 sprig
Chopped Garlic 1 tsp
Seasoned Egg 1 egg
How to Prepare:
1. In a warm large bowl add the Miso Tare, Grated Ginger, and White Pepper.
2. Cook the noodles in boiling water. a. Follow instruction on brand you are using for time
3. Add piping hot chicken soup into the bowl. Mix using a whisk
4. Strain the noodles real well, then add cooked noodles and let it swim using chopsticks
5. Add all other ingredients on top.
Miso Tare for Home Cooking
White Miso, With Dashi If regular white miso add *Dashi Powder ½ cup
Sesame Oil ¼ cup
Finely chopped garlic 1 Tbsp
Sake ¼ cup
Mirin 1 Tbsp
Soy Sauce 1 Tbsp
Ground Ichimi Pepper 1 Tbsp
Unsalted Butter 1 Knob, or 15 grams
*Dashi powder 10 grams of Dashi Powder if using regular white miso (about 2 ½ teaspoons)
Makes 10 servings
How to prepare:
1. Measure all ingredients into a small saucepan.
2. On low heat, cook the mixture for 5 minutes. a. Use a heat proof rubber spatula to continuously mix so it does not burn.
3. After 5 minutes, transfer the mixture into a plastic or glass container.
4. Let it fully cool down before covering.
5. Store in the refrigerator for up to 2 months.