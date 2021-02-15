Lunchbreak: Ignatius’s Hot Dog Jambalaya

Brian Theis

The Infinite Feast cookbook is available on Amazon.com. For more recipes from the Big Easy and information about Brian, please visit www.theinfinitefeast.com.

Recipe:

Ignatius’s Hot Dog Jambalaya

Makes 10 Servings

Ingredients:

3 T butter

10 all beef hot dogs (about 16 oz), cut in ½-inch slices

1 large onion, diced

2 ribs celery, diced

1 medium green bell pepper, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 t fresh thyme leaves

1 can (16 oz) petite diced tomatoes

1 can (6 oz) tomato paste

1 cup chicken broth

2 T minced parsley

1 pound medium to large shrimp, peeled, deveined

2 cups cooked wild rice blend

1 T ground smoked paprika

1 T salt

1 t sugar

½ t freshly ground pepper

½ t cayenne pepper

Instructions:

In Dutch oven or large pot, melt butter over medium heat. Cook hot dogs, browning both sides, about 10 minutes. Set dogs aside on paper towel-lined plate.

Add onion, celery, bell pepper, garlic, thyme to pot, reduce heat to medium, cook till softened, about 5 minutes.

Add tomatoes, tomato paste, broth, parsley. Cook 3 minutes, stirring frequently.

Add hot dogs, cook 2 minutes. Add shrimp, stir till pink, 3 minutes. Mix in rice, paprika, salt, sugar, black pepper, cayenne, stir thoroughly. Cook 5 minutes uncovered till rice is heated through, stirring frequently. Serve hot!