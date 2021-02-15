Lunchbreak: Ignatius’s Hot Dog Jambalaya

Brian Theis
Recipe:
Ignatius’s Hot Dog Jambalaya
Makes 10 Servings
Ingredients:
3 T butter
10 all beef hot dogs (about 16 oz), cut in ½-inch slices
1 large onion, diced
2 ribs celery, diced
1 medium green bell pepper, diced
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 t fresh thyme leaves
1 can (16 oz) petite diced tomatoes
1 can (6 oz) tomato paste
1 cup chicken broth
2 T minced parsley
1 pound medium to large shrimp, peeled, deveined
2 cups cooked wild rice blend
1 T ground smoked paprika
1 T salt
1 t sugar
½ t freshly ground pepper
½ t cayenne pepper
Instructions:
In Dutch oven or large pot, melt butter over medium heat. Cook hot dogs, browning both sides, about 10 minutes. Set dogs aside on paper towel-lined plate.
Add onion, celery, bell pepper, garlic, thyme to pot, reduce heat to medium, cook till softened, about 5 minutes.
Add tomatoes, tomato paste, broth, parsley. Cook 3 minutes, stirring frequently.
Add hot dogs, cook 2 minutes. Add shrimp, stir till pink, 3 minutes. Mix in rice, paprika, salt, sugar, black pepper, cayenne, stir thoroughly. Cook 5 minutes uncovered till rice is heated through, stirring frequently. Serve hot!