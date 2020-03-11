Lunchbreak: Hummus with Avocado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mikey DiTomasso, MasterChef Junior Season 6 – Top 5

Event:

MasterChef Junior Live! at Rosemont Theatre – 4/4/20 – 3:00 p.m.

5400 N. River Rd., Rosemont, IL 60018

http://www.masterchefjuniorlive.com

Recipe:

Hummus

2 cans Chickpeas

1 ripe avocado

3 TB Olive oil

1/4 tsp Salt

1/4 teaspoon Pepper

1/4 tsp Cumin

1/2 tsp Old bay seasoning

Handful chopped Fresh parsley

Handful chopped Fresh cilantro

1 bag Pita bread cut into eighths

Large multi colored carrots, orange, white, purple

1 cucumber

3 large radishes

1/8 cup Pumpkin seeds

1 lime

Instructions:

1. Mix chickpeas, avocado and olive oil in food processor.

2. Next add cilantro, parsley and spices. Pulse until smooth.

3. Cut veggies up and pita bread into long sticks and triangles.

4. Finally put hummus in a bowl and top with olive oil, lime, and pumpkin seeds and herbs.