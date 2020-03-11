Lunchbreak: Hummus with Avocado

Mikey DiTomasso, MasterChef Junior Season 6 – Top 5
Event:
MasterChef Junior Live! at Rosemont Theatre – 4/4/20 – 3:00 p.m.
5400 N. River Rd., Rosemont, IL 60018
http://www.masterchefjuniorlive.com
Recipe:
Hummus
2 cans Chickpeas
1 ripe avocado
3 TB Olive oil
1/4 tsp Salt
1/4 teaspoon Pepper
1/4 tsp Cumin
1/2 tsp Old bay seasoning
Handful chopped Fresh parsley
Handful chopped Fresh cilantro
1 bag Pita bread cut into eighths
Large multi colored carrots, orange, white, purple
1 cucumber
3 large radishes
1/8 cup Pumpkin seeds
1 lime
Instructions:
1. Mix chickpeas, avocado and olive oil in food processor.
2. Next add cilantro, parsley and spices. Pulse until smooth.
3. Cut veggies up and pita bread into long sticks and triangles.
4. Finally put hummus in a bowl and top with olive oil, lime, and pumpkin seeds and herbs.