Lunchbreak: How you can bring healthy and local prairie ingredients into your home

Chef Sarah Stegner, Co-Executive Chef/Owner – Prairie Grass Cafe

Recipe:

Wild Rice- Beans- Squash Patties

with Local Honey & Elderberry Tincture

Prairie Grass Cafe

Sarah Stegner

Serves 4 – 6 people

Ingredients:

2 cups cooked wild rice

1 cup cooked beans, drained well (pinto)

1/2 cup roasted squash

1 head roasted garlic

Sea salt

1 tablespoon Olive oil

1 tablespoon of honey

2.5 – 3 droppers of elderberry tincture

Microgreens

Method:

In a food processor, mix the rice until it becomes sticky and begins to form a ball. Remove from the food processor and add the beans. Roughly purée them. Combine all ingredients and form into a patty.

Sauté in a nonstick medium size pan with olive oil over medium heat or roast in the oven in a pan drizzled with olive oil at 375 degrees for 10 minutes. Cook until a crisp crust forms on both sides of the outside of the patty.

Mix the honey and tincture together and drizzle over the patty. Garnish with microgreens.