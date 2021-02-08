Lunchbreak: How you can bring healthy and local prairie ingredients into your home

Chef Sarah Stegner, Co-Executive Chef/Owner – Prairie Grass Cafe
http://www.prairiegrasscafe.com
http://www.fs.usda.gov/main/midewin
http://www.nationalforests.org
Event:
Link to register for the virtual program on February 10: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEtd-isrjsvHN3j8djKo2SIqX_UVrRHhbi9
Recipe:
Wild Rice- Beans- Squash Patties
with Local Honey & Elderberry Tincture
Prairie Grass Cafe
Sarah Stegner
Serves 4 – 6 people
Ingredients:
2 cups cooked wild rice
1 cup cooked beans, drained well (pinto)
1/2 cup roasted squash
1 head roasted garlic
Sea salt
1 tablespoon Olive oil
1 tablespoon of honey
2.5 – 3 droppers of elderberry tincture
Microgreens
Method:
In a food processor, mix the rice until it becomes sticky and begins to form a ball. Remove from the food processor and add the beans. Roughly purée them. Combine all ingredients and form into a patty.
Sauté in a nonstick medium size pan with olive oil over medium heat or roast in the oven in a pan drizzled with olive oil at 375 degrees for 10 minutes. Cook until a crisp crust forms on both sides of the outside of the patty.
Mix the honey and tincture together and drizzle over the patty. Garnish with microgreens.