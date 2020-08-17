Lunchbreak: How To Use Farmer’s Market Veggies In A Cold Soup

Jeff Vucko, Chef de Cuisine at Travelle

Travelle is located on the 2nd floor The Langham, Chicago

330 North Wabash Avenue

Event:

Green City Market – Dine for Good – Now Through August 16th

http://www.GreenCityMarket.org

Dine For Good – a portion of the profits will go to Green City Market. For more information go to: https://www.greencitymarket.org/cmsfiles/dine_for_good___chef_bbq_at_home.pdf

Recipe:

Zucchini Vichyssoise

Butter ½ pound Garlic, sliced 7 ½ tbsp Leeks, sliced 3 cups Zucchini, sliced 12 cups Russet Potatoes, peeled & chopped 8 cups White Onion, slived 2 cups 2% Milk 2 quarts Half and Half 2 quarts Chicken Stock 4 quarts Nutmeg Pinch Salt To taste White Pepper Pinch White Wine 1qt

Sweat onions and leeks in butter until soft and tender. Cover with parchment paper for a bit. Add white wine and reduce until dry. Add the zucchini, potatoes, milk, half and half, chicken stock, and spices. Cook for 40-50 minutes on a low simmer until the potatoes are cooked. Blend and pass through a strainer. Chill on ice. Serve cold or hot!

Optional:

Garnish with sautéed corn and eggplant (diced), goat cheese, Urfa pepper, chili flakes, red sorrel, and/or zucchini blossoms.