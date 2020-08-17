Lunchbreak: How To Use Farmer’s Market Veggies In A Cold Soup

Midday News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jeff Vucko, Chef de Cuisine at Travelle

Travelle is located on the 2nd floor The Langham, Chicago
330 North Wabash Avenue

Event:

Green City Market – Dine for Good – Now Through August 16th

http://www.GreenCityMarket.org

Dine For Good – a portion of the profits will go to Green City Market. For more information go to: https://www.greencitymarket.org/cmsfiles/dine_for_good___chef_bbq_at_home.pdf

Recipe:

Zucchini Vichyssoise

Butter½ pound
Garlic, sliced7 ½ tbsp
Leeks, sliced3 cups
Zucchini, sliced12 cups
Russet Potatoes, peeled & chopped8 cups
White Onion, slived2 cups
2% Milk2 quarts
Half and Half2 quarts
Chicken Stock4 quarts
NutmegPinch
SaltTo taste
White PepperPinch
White Wine1qt
  1. Sweat onions and leeks in butter until soft and tender.  Cover with parchment paper for a bit.
  2. Add white wine and reduce until dry.
  3. Add the zucchini, potatoes, milk, half and half, chicken stock, and spices.
  4. Cook for 40-50 minutes on a low simmer until the potatoes are cooked.
  5. Blend and pass through a strainer.
  6. Chill on ice. Serve cold or hot!

Optional:

Garnish with sautéed corn and eggplant (diced), goat cheese, Urfa pepper, chili flakes, red sorrel, and/or zucchini blossoms.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News