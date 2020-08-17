Lunchbreak: How To Use Farmer’s Market Veggies In A Cold Soup

Jeff Vucko, Chef de Cuisine at Travelle
Travelle is located on the 2nd floor The Langham, Chicago
330 North Wabash Avenue
Event:
Green City Market – Dine for Good – Now Through August 16th
http://www.GreenCityMarket.org
Dine For Good – a portion of the profits will go to Green City Market. For more information go to: https://www.greencitymarket.org/cmsfiles/dine_for_good___chef_bbq_at_home.pdf
Recipe:
Zucchini Vichyssoise
|Butter
|½ pound
|Garlic, sliced
|7 ½ tbsp
|Leeks, sliced
|3 cups
|Zucchini, sliced
|12 cups
|Russet Potatoes, peeled & chopped
|8 cups
|White Onion, slived
|2 cups
|2% Milk
|2 quarts
|Half and Half
|2 quarts
|Chicken Stock
|4 quarts
|Nutmeg
|Pinch
|Salt
|To taste
|White Pepper
|Pinch
|White Wine
|1qt
- Sweat onions and leeks in butter until soft and tender. Cover with parchment paper for a bit.
- Add white wine and reduce until dry.
- Add the zucchini, potatoes, milk, half and half, chicken stock, and spices.
- Cook for 40-50 minutes on a low simmer until the potatoes are cooked.
- Blend and pass through a strainer.
- Chill on ice. Serve cold or hot!
Optional:
Garnish with sautéed corn and eggplant (diced), goat cheese, Urfa pepper, chili flakes, red sorrel, and/or zucchini blossoms.