Lunchbreak: How to properly break down a chicken

Rolf Pedersen / Executive Chef – Gadabout

https://gadaboutchicago.com

Gadabout – 5212 N. Clark Street, Chicago

Gadabout’s takeout menus will feature weekly rotating cuisines from Argentina, Korea, Greece, India, Jamaica and Ethiopia. To order: https://www.toasttab.com/gadabout/v3

And

Crafternoon Package – Gadabout’s Partnership with https://www.studiouschicago.com/ Guests can order these kits to join Gadabout’s virtual ‘crafternoon’ activities. – Sunday, May 24th at 3pm

Tea Package ($23)

Includes savory and sweet pastries, all the materials needed to create your own “crafternoon” project, a code for the live video meeting with instructions to build the craft project, and your choice of tea.

Cocktail Package ($30)

Includes everything in the Tea Package plus a choice of the following cocktail kits:

Scottish Sun — Hendrick’s gin, grapefruit juice, white grape syrup, orange bitters, Hawaiian black sea salt

Bom Dia — Novo Fogo Cachaca, cucumber juice, lime juice, lemongrass syrup, fennel and orange bitters