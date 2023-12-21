Chandra Ram, Associate Editorial Director, Food & Wine

Dress up your hummus

Hummus has enjoyed a renaissance in the last decade or so, and while we love making it from scratch, the store-bought options are better than ever. Pick up the best you can find, and spread it into a shallow bowl, swirling it with the back of a spoon. Then, it’s time to style it any way you like. You might want to stir in a spoonful or two of pesto or harissa, or top it with canned chickpeas, pepitas, or sunflower seeds. A generous glug of a quality olive oil on top is essential. Sprinkle a tablespoon of spices pimentòn, or a blend like baharat, za’atar, or ras el hanout and serve it at room temperature with sliced cucumbers, carrots, and pita.

Season a bag of potato chips like your favorite pasta: As wonderful as a plain potato chip can be, I like to season them with grated Parmesan and black pepper. Start with a bag of chips; kettle-cooked chips are best, as they are sturdy enough to stand up to being tossed with extra seasonings. Spread them out on a baking sheet and heat them in the oven for a few minutes, until the oil in the chips has released, so the seasonings stick to the chips. Remove the chips from the oven, sprinkle finely grated Parmesan cheese and freshly cracked black pepper on top, then return them to the oven so the cheese melts a touch and helps the pepper adhere to the chips.

Crisp Up Prosciutto and Salami Chips: Place slices on a rimmed baking sheet that has been lined with parchment paper, making sure to not overlap or crowd them. Keep prosciutto and salami in separate baking sheets, as they will crisp up at different rates. Bake them in a 400°F oven for five minutes, then check them; the prosciutto will crisp up in just a few minutes, but salami slices may take longer, depending on their thickness. Let them rest for five minutes before serving, so they crisp up again.

Slather Crackers with Herb Butter: Smear room temperature butter onto crackers. If I have fresh herbs on-hand I’ll chop them and sprinkle them on top. A pinch of dried herbs is nice here; spices and seasoned salt also work well. The key is to use a high quality cracker and butter — the best ingredients make even the simplest snack something specia

Recreate New York’s favorite bar nuts

Simply spread about four cups of nuts out onto a rimmed baking sheet, then place them in an oven heated to 375°F. Heat the nuts for about 10 minutes, then remove them from the oven and toss them with two tablespoons of ground spices and an equal amount of chopped rosemary and thyme. Add salt if needed, but only if the nuts are unsalted. Return them to the oven for another five to 10 minutes, then serve. The nuts will be slightly soft when straight from the oven, but will crisp up again as they cool. These are especially nice served in small dishes by the bar or scattered around the room.