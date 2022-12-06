Arshiya Farheen, Chef and Owner – Verzênay Patisserie
Verzênay Patisserie
2507 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago
https://www.verzenaychicago.com/
Recipe:
Hot Cocoa Bombs
- Take some good quality dark chocolate chips in a plastic or glass container.
- Place them in a microwave oven and melt them at 800-1000W power range.
- Take them out of the microwave every 15 to 20 seconds and stir them well so that the temperature of the chocolate is even and the chocolate doesn’t burn.
- Repeat until the chocolate is melted. Some small pieces of chocolate chips must still remain in the container.
- Stop heating and shake the mass well to ensure that all the chocolate chips disappear and you obtain an homogenous liquid mass that is slightly thick.
- The chocolate has been tempered and is ready to use at 88F.
- Brush the tempered chocolate inside of the silicone half sphere molds.
- For thicker shells, you can wait until the chocolate firms up slightly and brush again on top of the firm chocolate.
- Rest until it sets (overnight would be best) and pop them out of the molds.
- Melt the bottom of one-half sphere lightly by placing on top of a hot, dry surface to smooth out the edge.
- Place about 2 TBSP of your favorite brand of hot cocoa mix and marshmallows inside.
- Melt the other half of the sphere lightly and stick it on top to close. Set aside until it dries completely.
Enjoying the Hot Cocoa Bomb:
- Heat milk to a boil.
- Place cocoa bomb in a mug.
- Pour the hot milk on top of the cocoa bomb slowly to melt the chocolate.
- Stir with spoon to dissolve completely.
- Serve hot.