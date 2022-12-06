Arshiya Farheen, Chef and Owner – Verzênay Patisserie

Verzênay Patisserie

2507 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago

https://www.verzenaychicago.com/

Recipe:

Hot Cocoa Bombs

  1. Take some good quality dark chocolate chips in a plastic or glass container.
  2. Place them in a microwave oven and melt them at 800-1000W power range.
  3. Take them out of the microwave every 15 to 20 seconds and stir them well so that the temperature of the chocolate is even and the chocolate doesn’t burn.
  4. Repeat until the chocolate is melted. Some small pieces of chocolate chips must still remain in the container.
  5. Stop heating and shake the mass well to ensure that all the chocolate chips disappear and you obtain an homogenous liquid mass that is slightly thick.
  6. The chocolate has been tempered and is ready to use at 88F.
  7. Brush the tempered chocolate inside of the silicone half sphere molds.
  8. For thicker shells, you can wait until the chocolate firms up slightly and brush again on top of the firm chocolate.
  9. Rest until it sets (overnight would be best) and pop them out of the molds.
  10. Melt the bottom of one-half sphere lightly by placing on top of a hot, dry surface to smooth out the edge.
  11. Place about 2 TBSP of your favorite brand of hot cocoa mix and marshmallows inside.
  12. Melt the other half of the sphere lightly and stick it on top to close. Set aside until it dries completely.

Enjoying the Hot Cocoa Bomb:

  • Heat milk to a boil.
  • Place cocoa bomb in a mug.
  • Pour the hot milk on top of the cocoa bomb slowly to melt the chocolate.
  • Stir with spoon to dissolve completely.
  • Serve hot.