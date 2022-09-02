Becca Grothe
TriBecca’s Sandwich Shop
2949 W Belmont Ave.
Chicago, Illinois 60618
Check Out:
- This weekend, TriBecca’s will be running a special for Labor Day which is a Bacon Cheddar Brat only available tomorrow, Sunday, and Monday.
Recipe:
Horseshoe Sandwich
Ingredients
- 2 2 oz. burger patties
- ½ cup crinkle cut fries, cooked (fried or baked from frozen works!)
- 1 slice thick-cut Texas toast
- 1 slice pepperjack cheese
- 1 16 oz. container of pepperjack cheese spread (Merkt’s or Pine River)
- ¼ cup to ½ cup water
- Toast 1 piece of Texas Toast.
- Sear and smash burger patties on a flat top grill or sautee pan and cook till slightly pink.
- Meanwhile, put the cheese spread in a pan and heat up with water over medium heat, stirring until combined. If too thick, add more water.
- Tear the piece of pepperjack cheese in half and lay a half on each of the patties and let melt.
- Place the patties on the Texas toast.
- Top the whole thing with crispy french fries and cover with a cup of the pepperjack cheese sauce.
- Enjoy!