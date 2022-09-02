Becca Grothe

TriBecca’s Sandwich Shop

2949 W Belmont Ave.

Chicago, Illinois 60618

https://www.tribeccas.com/

Check Out:

  • This weekend, TriBecca’s will be running a special for Labor Day which is a Bacon Cheddar Brat only available tomorrow, Sunday, and Monday.

Recipe:

Horseshoe Sandwich

Ingredients

  • 2 2 oz. burger patties
  • ½ cup crinkle cut fries, cooked (fried or baked from frozen works!)
  • 1 slice thick-cut Texas toast
  • 1 slice pepperjack cheese
  • 1 16 oz. container of pepperjack cheese spread (Merkt’s or Pine River)
  • ¼ cup to ½ cup water
  1. Toast 1 piece of Texas Toast.
  2. Sear and smash burger patties on a flat top grill or sautee pan and cook till slightly pink.
  3. Meanwhile, put the cheese spread in a pan and heat up with water over medium heat, stirring until combined. If too thick, add more water.
  4. Tear the piece of pepperjack cheese in half and lay a half on each of the patties and let melt. 
  5. Place the patties on the Texas toast.
  6. Top the whole thing with crispy french fries and cover with a cup of the pepperjack cheese sauce.
  7. Enjoy!