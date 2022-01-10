Lunchbreak: Horseradish Sauce for a Smoked Prime Rib Sandwich

Barry Sorkin, co-owner of Smoque BBQ

Smoque BBQ

3800 N. Pulaski Rd., Chicago, IL

773-545-7427

http://www.smoquebbq.com

Event:

Anniversary celebration on January 15:

To thank the community for supporting Smoque BBQ (www.smoquebbq.com) for the last 15 years, the restaurant’s founders are rolling out very special sandwich FOR ONE DAY ONLY—Saturday, January 15.

The Anniversary Sandwich is Smoked Prime Rib Sandwich is served with roasted shallots, a red wine reduction, and a tangy horseradish cream. For $15.

Smoked Prime Rib Sandwich orders are limited to TWO per person on Saturday January 15 and can only be ordered in person or on the phone (no internet orders). ONLY 100 sandwiches are available for purchase at lunch; 150 sandwiches available for dinner.

Recipes:

Horseradish Sauce

Ingredients:

2 Cups Sour cream

1 Cup Mayonnaise

1/2 Cup Prepared white horseradish

2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp Kosher salt

1/2 tsp Finely ground black pepper

Method:

1. Whisk all ingredients together in a mixing bowl until homogeneous.

2. Adjust seasonings as necessary.

3. Refrigerate until serving.

Yield:

3.5 Cups

Red Wine Reduction

Ingredients:

3 Cups Demi Glace

2 Cup Red wine

2 Tbsp Minced Shallot

2 ea Rosemary Sprig

3 ea Thyme Sprig

1 tsp Kosher Salt

1 tsp Fine black pepper

Method:

1. Reduce red wine to 50% in pot with shallot, rosemary, and thyme.

2. Add demi-glace and simmer for 30 minutes.

3. Strain through a fine mesh strainer.

4. Season with salt and pepper.

Yield:

Red wine reduction 1 Qt