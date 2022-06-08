Kim Kushner

https://kimkushner.com/

Book:

The Modern Table: Kosher Recipes for Everyday Gatherings by Kim Kushner ($35 Hardcover – June 28, 2022, Figure 1 publishing)

Recipes:

Honeydew with Sea Salt and Lime–Poppy Seed Drizzle

Have you ever bitten into anything that makes your taste buds explode? This is one of those recipes. I wouldn’t ordinarily describe honeydew as memorable, but it does reach new levels when topped with a simple and adorned poppy seed. Remember to use honeydew in peak season or replace it with cantaloupe or watermelon.

Ready in 10 minutes

Serves 8



Ingredients:

1 ripe honeydew melon

Juice of 2 limes (about 1/4 cup)

1 tsp extra-virgin olive oil

1 tsp finely chopped mint leaves

1/2 tsp poppy seeds

Pinch of chili flakes (optional)

Pinch of flaked salt

Method:

Rinse and dry the outside of the melon. Using a large knife, cut melon in half across the center equator. Scoop out seeds and discard.

Place a melon half, flesh-side down, flat on a cutting board. Slice into wedges. Repeat with the other half. Transfer wedges onto a large serving platter and refrigerate until needed. (You can also place each wedge on its own individual salad plate, if you’re serving formally.)

In a small bowl, whisk together lime juice, olive oil, mint, poppy seeds, and chili flakes, if using.

Just before serving, sprinkle each melon wedge with 2–3 salt flakes. Drizzle 1/2 teaspoon of sauce over each wedge and serve immediately.

Tips:

Make It Ahead The melon can be sliced 1 day in advance and stored in the refrigerator.

Make It Ahead Lime–Poppy Seed Drizzle can be prepared up to 2 days in advance and stored in the refrigerator. Allow the drizzle to come to room temperature before drizzling.

Excerpted from The Modern Table: Kosher Recipes for Everyday Gatherings by Kim Kushner. Photography by Kate Sears. Copyright © 2022 by Kim Kushner. Excerpted with permission from Figure 1 Publishing. All rights reserved. No part of this excerpt may be reproduced or reprinted without permission in writing from the publisher.

Sliced Citrus with Pistachio Dust

What in God’s name is pistachio dust? Exactly as it sounds. Pistachios are chopped ultrafine until they transform into a bright green magical dust that adds incredible flavor to ordinary foods such as oranges and grapefruit. Sometimes the simplest desserts are the most loved.

Ready in 15 minutes

Serves 6

Ingredients:

1/4 cup shelled and unsalted roasted pistachios, finely ground

6–8 assorted citrus fruits (oranges, clementines, tangerines, grapefruit, or pomelos)

Method:

Using a sharp knife, slice off the top and bottom of the citrus fruit, just far enough to expose the flesh. Place the fruit, cut-side down, so that it is sturdy on your cutting board. Cut away the peel and as much of the white pith as possible by following the citrus’s shape. Turn the fruit on its side and slice into 1/8-inch-thick slices. Repeat with the remaining citrus.

Arrange the citrus on a large platter, slighting overlapped. Sprinkle 1–2 tablespoons of pistachio dust over the citrus slices. Serve immediately.

Tips:

Make It Ahead The citrus fruit can be sliced in advance, covered, and stored for up to 3 hours in the refrigerator. Sprinkle the pistachio dust just before serving.

Storage Pistachio dust can be stored in a small glass jar in your pantry or freezer for up to 3 months.



