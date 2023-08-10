Chef David Wakefield, Executive Chef at Farm Bar

Farm Bar Lakeview

1300 W Wellington Ave., Chicago, IL 60657

https://www.farm-bar.com/

Farm Bar’s Honey Buzz Week

Honey Menu Specials: Sunday, August 13 through Saturday, August 19, Farm Bar will be offering a number of honey-focused menu items and limited-time specials during service that week, in which a portion of proceeds from all orders will be donated to Chicago Botanic Gardens. Menu Items include Honey Pound Cake, Fried Chicken Skins Cocktails include the Bees Knees

Adopt-A-Bee Certificates: During service that week, all children will have the chance to adopt-a-bee from Brown Dog Farm’s beehives, receive a certificate of adoption and a honey-focused goodie bag, in which 100% of proceeds will go to Chicago Botanic Gardens.

Children Beekeeping Class with The Hive Supply: At Farm Bar on Thursday, August 17, kids will have the opportunity learn from local beekeepers in an interactive two-hour class to learn about bee preservation and hopefully show how not scary bees are to kids! The class is $20 per child, ages 5 and up. Tickets are available on Eventbrite here.

Recipe:

Honey Pound Cake:

Ingredients:

● 5 ea Eggs

● 6 ea Yolks

● 1.5tsp Vanilla Extract

● 1 Cup Honey

● 3 Cups Flour

● ¾ t Salt

● 1 Cup Sugar

● 1.5tsp Baking Powder

● 2 Cups Butter (Room Temp)

Instructions:

● Prepare a 2” pan with butter then add a piece of parchment cut to fit the bottom of the hotel pan. Butter the paper, then flour the entire pan.

● In a small bowl Combine Eggs, Egg Yolks, Vanilla Extract, and Honey. Set aside.

● In another bowl combine Flour, Salt, Sugar, and Baking Powder. Whisk to combine and set aside.

● In the mixer with the paddle attachment cream the butter until it is soft and fluffy, then add the flour mixture. Start the mixer on low and slowly increase the speed to high. Mix high 2-3 minutes.

● Add the Egg Mixture in 3 parts, mixing each addition until fully combined and scraping down the bowl between each addition.

● Pour into pan and bang on counter to settle the batter evenly. Bake 350 for 55 minutes rotating every 15 minutes.

Lemon Curd Ingredients:

● 2 Cups Sugar

● 1.5 Cups Lemon Curd

● 17 Egg Yolks

● 2.75 sticks Cold Butter Cut into Cubes

Instructions:

In a bowl combine egg yolks, sugar, and lemon juice. Bring to a boil a pot of water then bring it down to a simmer and place the bowl over it and whisk until it has the consistency of hollandaise. Remove the bowl and slowly add diced butter. Once all the butter is added, place plastic wrap directly on top of the curd.

Honey Tuilles Ingredients:

● 1 ¾ tblsp Honey

● 2 ½ tblsp Butter

● 1/8 cup Egg Whites

● 1/3 cup Flour

Instructions:

Combine Honey and butter in a small saucepot and heat until the butter melts. Once the mixture cools slightly, combine the rest of the ingredients in a small bowl and whisk until combined and smooth. Spread onto molds then scrape molds completely clean leaving only the batter in the patterns. Bake 3 minutes, then rotate and bake another 3 minutes. Remove the tuilles from the mold and allow to cool on a dry flat surface. Handle with care.