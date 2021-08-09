Lunchbreak: Honey Pie with Macerated Cherries

Darnell Reed – Chef/Owner Luella’s Southern Kitchen
https://www.luellassouthernkitchen.com
Luella’s Southern Kitchen
4609 N Lincoln Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
Event:
http://www.lincolnsquare.org/farmers-market
Lincoln Square Farmers Market
Tuesday Morning Market:
Tuesdays from May through November
7:00am – 1:00pm
Lincoln & Leland Avenues
(adjacent to CTA Brown Line – Western ‘L’ Station)
Thursday Evening Market“
Thursdays from May through October
3:00pm – 7:00pm
Lincoln & Leland Avenues
(adjacent to CTA Brown Line – Western ‘L’ Station)
Recipe:
Honey Pie with Macerated Cherries
Filling:
1 1/3 cups John Bailey honey
1/2 cup ap flour
1 teaspoon kosher salt
6 extra large eggs
1/2 cup melted butter
1 tablespoon lime juice
1 1/2 cups buttermilk
1 tablespoon vanilla paste
- Whisk the eggs and add the honey, flour and salt continuing to whisk.
- Whisk in the butter and lime juice.
- Lastly whisk in the buttermilk and vanilla.
Macerated Cherries:
2 cups pitted and halved Cherries from Mick Klug Farm
2 tablespoons granulated sugar
- Toss the sugar and cherries together and let set for 1/2 and hour.
Whipped Cream:
2 cups heavy whipping cream
2 tablespoons John Bailey honey
2 teaspoons vanilla paste
- Whip quickly until medium peaks.
Note: You’ll need pie dough but store bought works fine for this recipe.
To Bake:
- Pour the filling to the rim of the pie dough and bake at 325 for 50-60 minutes.
- Let cool completely before slicing.
- Top slices with whipped cream and Cherries.