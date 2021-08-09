Lunchbreak: Honey Pie with Macerated Cherries

Darnell Reed – Chef/Owner Luella’s Southern Kitchen

https://www.luellassouthernkitchen.com

Luella’s Southern Kitchen

4609 N Lincoln Ave
Chicago, IL 60625

(773) 961-8196

Event:

http://www.lincolnsquare.org/farmers-market

Lincoln Square Farmers Market

Tuesday Morning Market:

Tuesdays from May through November

7:00am – 1:00pm

Lincoln & Leland Avenues
(adjacent to CTA Brown Line – Western ‘L’ Station)

Thursday Evening Market

Thursdays from May through October

3:00pm – 7:00pm

Lincoln & Leland Avenues
(adjacent to CTA Brown Line – Western ‘L’ Station)

Recipe:

Honey Pie with Macerated Cherries

Filling:

1 1/3 cups John Bailey honey 

1/2 cup ap flour

1 teaspoon kosher salt

6 extra large eggs

1/2 cup melted butter

1 tablespoon lime juice

1 1/2 cups buttermilk 

1 tablespoon vanilla paste 

  1. Whisk the eggs and add the honey, flour and salt continuing to whisk.
  2. Whisk in the butter and lime juice.
  3. Lastly whisk in the buttermilk and vanilla.

Macerated Cherries:

2 cups pitted and halved Cherries from Mick Klug Farm

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

  1. Toss the sugar and cherries together and let set for 1/2 and hour.

Whipped Cream:

2 cups heavy whipping cream

2 tablespoons John Bailey honey 

2 teaspoons vanilla paste 

  1. Whip quickly until medium peaks.

Note: You’ll need pie dough but store bought works fine for this recipe.

To Bake:

  1. Pour the filling to the rim of the pie dough and bake at 325 for 50-60 minutes. 
  2. Let cool completely before slicing.
  3. Top slices with whipped cream and Cherries. 

