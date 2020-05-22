Lunchbreak: Honey Glazed Pork Ribs

Erika Schlick, The Trail To Health

http://www.thetrailtohealth.com

Recipe:

Honey Glazed Pork Ribs

The best way to cook pork ribs is low and slow, and then glaze them in a sticky sauce at the end. These ones take approximately 3 hours in the oven and are extremely juicy and tender when they are done. The sauce is an incredible mixture of liquid honey, tamari, and garlic that caramelizes slightly on the meat towards the end of cooking.

Servings: 4

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 3 hours and 10 minutes

Ingredients

2 racks of pork ribs

salt, to taste

coconut oil, for greasing

½ cup honey

2 tablespoons tamari or coconut aminos

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 275 F (135 C).

2. Flip the ribs so they are bone side up and check to see if there is a silvery membrane that needs to be removed. If it is still attached, use a knife to remove the layer and expose the bones.

3. Season the ribs with salt to taste.

4. Roll out a piece of aluminum foil and grease it with some coconut oil. Place the ribs meat side down in the center and wrap the foil tightly around them so that no air can escape. Place on a rimmed baking sheet and cook in the oven for 3 hours.

5. After 3 hours, make the glaze by whisking the honey with the tamari, sesame oil, garlic powder, and onion powder together.

6. Bring the ribs out of the oven and increase the oven temperature to 375 F (190 C). Open the foil carefully and allow the steam to escape before opening it up completely.

7. Using a pastry brush, brush the glaze over the ribs. Return the ribs to the oven 10 to 15 minutes until the glaze becomes sticky.

8. Serve the ribs with a side salad or greens.