Karen Nochimowski – Author of cookbook 6-Minute Dinners (and More!) and creator of the cooking blog Momma Chef

Book: 6-Minute Dinners (and More!) is coming out December 13th.

It’s filled with more than 100 simple and delicious recipes with six ingredients or less, including nut-free and allergy-friendly options to help get dinner on the table with ease, with part of the proceeds going towards my Soup Kitchen and Little Free Pantry Movement.

Recipes:

HONEY-CURRY CHICKEN

3⁄4 cup (180 ml) honey

1⁄4 cup (60 ml) Dijon mustard

1⁄4 cup (60 ml) extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon (6 g) curry powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

8 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs

Preheat the oven to 375°F (191°C).

In a medium bowl, combine the honey, Dijon mustard, oil, curry powder and salt, and mix well.

In a 9 x 13–inch (23 x 33–cm) baking dish, add the chicken, and spread the honey-mustard mixture all over the chicken.

Arrange the chicken pieces in an even layer in the dish, skin side up.

Bake uncovered for 35 to 40 minutes until golden brown or the internal temperature reads 165°F (74°C).

If you like crispy skin, broil the chicken for the last 5 minutes until the skin has browned. Keep an eye on the chicken so you do not burn the skin.

BLACK OLIVE AND THYME TAPENADE

1⁄4 cup (60 ml) extra-virgin olive oil

1 cup (180 g) black olives, pitted

1 tablespoon (15 ml) lemon juice

2 small garlic cloves

1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme

2 teaspoons (10 ml) mayonnaise, optional

In a food processor, combine the olive oil, olives, lemon juice, garlic, thyme and mayonnaise (if using).

Pulse until the mixture becomes a coarse paste (stopping twice during the blending to scrape down the sides of the bowl).

Taste the tapenade, and add salt to taste, if needed.

TIPS: This can be made with pitted green olives in place of the black olives.

If you like a little kick, add a small dash of red pepper flakes before pulsing the mixture.