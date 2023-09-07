Sam Zeitlin, Founder of Zeitlin’s Delicatessen

http://www.zeitlinsdeli.com

Zeitlin’s Deli at The Farmer at The Green

Every Tuesday from 3-7pm

320 S. Canal, Chicago, 60606

http://www.thegreenat320.com

Recipe:

Zeitlin’s Honey Cake

Ingredients:

AP Flour………………………………….. 3.5 cups

Baking Powder………………………… 1 tsp

Baking Soda……………………………..1 tsp

Salt…………………………………………..1 tbsp

Cinnamon…………………………………1 tbsp

Pumpkin Spice………………………… 1 tsp

Vegetable Oil……………………………1 cup

Eggs………………………………………….3

Honey……………………………………… 1 cup

Sugar………………………………………. 1 cup

Brown Sugar…………………………….1/2 cup

Vanilla………………………………………1 tbsp

Coffee………………………………………1 cup

Apple Cider………………………………1 cup

For the glaze:

Apple Cider………………………………1/4 cup

Powdered Sugar……………………… 2.5 cup

Honey Cake:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Mix all dry ingredients together.

While mixer is running on low, beat eggs into wet ingredients.

Mix until fully incorporated.

Bake for 40 min or until done.

The pan could be an 8×8 glass or a 9-inch cake pan.

Cider Glaze:

In a bowl, slowly whisk in the apple cider with the powdered sugar until all incorporated.

Pour over cool Honey Cake.