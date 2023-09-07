Sam Zeitlin, Founder of Zeitlin’s Delicatessen
Zeitlin’s Deli at The Farmer at The Green
Every Tuesday from 3-7pm
320 S. Canal, Chicago, 60606
Recipe:
Zeitlin’s Honey Cake
Ingredients:
AP Flour………………………………….. 3.5 cups
Baking Powder………………………… 1 tsp
Baking Soda……………………………..1 tsp
Salt…………………………………………..1 tbsp
Cinnamon…………………………………1 tbsp
Pumpkin Spice………………………… 1 tsp
Vegetable Oil……………………………1 cup
Eggs………………………………………….3
Honey……………………………………… 1 cup
Sugar………………………………………. 1 cup
Brown Sugar…………………………….1/2 cup
Vanilla………………………………………1 tbsp
Coffee………………………………………1 cup
Apple Cider………………………………1 cup
For the glaze:
Apple Cider………………………………1/4 cup
Powdered Sugar……………………… 2.5 cup
Honey Cake:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Mix all dry ingredients together.
While mixer is running on low, beat eggs into wet ingredients.
Mix until fully incorporated.
Bake for 40 min or until done.
The pan could be an 8×8 glass or a 9-inch cake pan.
Cider Glaze:
In a bowl, slowly whisk in the apple cider with the powdered sugar until all incorporated.
Pour over cool Honey Cake.