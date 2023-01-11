Gigi Rovito owner of Capri Burr Ridge

Capri Burr Ridge

324 Burr Ridge Parkway, Burr Ridge, Il 60527

(630) 455-4003

https://www.capribygigi.com/

Recipe:

Homemade Rigatoni Vodka Sauce Recipe:

  • 3 Cups Mariana Sauce
  • ½ Cup Vodka
  • ½ Cup Butter (unsalted)
  • 1 Cup Heavy Whipping Cream
  • 1 Cup Pecorino Romano Cheese grated
  • 1 teaspoon Salt & Pepper
  • 3 Cups of Rigatoni

Preparation:

  1. Boil salted water for Rigatoni pasta per package directions
  2. Melt  ½ cup butter in Pan
  3. Add ½ cup Vodka then Flambee. Add  3 cups of marinara sauce once all alcohol is evaporated.
  4. Bring up to temperature
  5. Add 1 Cup Heavy Whipping Cream & Bring to a boil
  6. Cook pasta while finishing last steps for Vodka sauce
  7. Add 1 Cup Pecorino Romano to thicken sauce.
  8. Add 1 teaspoon salt & pepper
  9. Drain Pasta & add vodka sauce
  10. Top with a sprinkle of Pecorino Romano cheese
  11. Enjoy 