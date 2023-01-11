Gigi Rovito owner of Capri Burr Ridge
Capri Burr Ridge
324 Burr Ridge Parkway, Burr Ridge, Il 60527
(630) 455-4003
Recipe:
Homemade Rigatoni Vodka Sauce Recipe:
- 3 Cups Mariana Sauce
- ½ Cup Vodka
- ½ Cup Butter (unsalted)
- 1 Cup Heavy Whipping Cream
- 1 Cup Pecorino Romano Cheese grated
- 1 teaspoon Salt & Pepper
- 3 Cups of Rigatoni
Preparation:
- Boil salted water for Rigatoni pasta per package directions
- Melt ½ cup butter in Pan
- Add ½ cup Vodka then Flambee. Add 3 cups of marinara sauce once all alcohol is evaporated.
- Bring up to temperature
- Add 1 Cup Heavy Whipping Cream & Bring to a boil
- Cook pasta while finishing last steps for Vodka sauce
- Add 1 Cup Pecorino Romano to thicken sauce.
- Add 1 teaspoon salt & pepper
- Drain Pasta & add vodka sauce
- Top with a sprinkle of Pecorino Romano cheese
- Enjoy