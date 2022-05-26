Chef Jaysen Euler – Culinary Director, Vasili’s

Vasili’s

135 Water St. – Naperville, IL 60540

630-328-0431

http://www.vasilismediterranean.com

Recipes:

Homemade Pita Dough – Chef Jaysen Euler, Culinary Director

Ingredients:

Water – 15 oz

Yeast – 3 tsp

Bread flour – 22 oz

Whole wheat flour – 4.5 oz

Fage Yogurt – 1/3 cup

Salt – 1 tbs

Sugar – 1 tbsp

EVOO – 3 tbsp

Method of Prep:

In a kitchen aid mixer combine tepid water with yeast and sugar Whisk together and allow yeast to bloom for 5 minutes Add in 1/2 the flour and mix for 3 minutes on medium speed until combined Add remaining flour, salt, yogurt, and evoo Mix at medium speed for 8 minutes Remove from mixer Cover for 20 minutes to proof prior to portioning Portion into 2 oz balls in dough trays Let rest for 2 hours Preheat oven to 450* F Place pizza stone or cast-iron skillet in the oven Using a rolling pin and flour roll dough into thin circles approximately 5 inches in diameter Place pita on the pizza stone and bake for 1-2 minutes or until the dough balloons up Remove from the oven and serve while warm

Enjoy with your favorite spread or dip.

Tzatziki

Ingredients:

cucumber, Persian – 1 ea

yogurt – 2 cups

dill, chopped – 1 Tbs

garlic – 2 cloves

red wine vinegar – 1 Tbs

lemon juice – 1 ea.

Salt – ½ tsp

feta cheese, crumbled – ½ cup

extra virgin olive oil – 3 Tbs

Prep:

1. small dice the Persian cucumber with the skin on

2. fold cucumbers into yogurt with dill

3. microplane garlic finely into the yogurt

4. fold in vinegar, lemon juice, salt, feta, and extra virgin olive oil

5. refrigerate for up to 3 days

6. serve chilled

Htipiti

Ingredients:

Feta – 2 cups

Piquillo peppers, canned, rough chopped – ½ cup

roasted tomatoes – ½ cup

garlic clove, smashed – 1 ea.

smoke paprika – ½ tsp

extra virgin olive oil – ¼ cup

Prep:

1. in a food processor combined all ingredients

2. pulse until well combined or until desired consistency is achieved

3. refrigerate for up to 3 days

4. serve chilled

Hummus

Ingredients:

chickpeas, canned – 1 ea.

chickpea juice from can – ¼ cup

tahini – ¼ cup

garlic – 3 ea.

extra virgin olive oil – ½ cup

lemon juice – 1 ea.

garlic cloves – 1 ea.

kosher salt – 1 tsp

Prep:

1. in a small pot add extra virgin olive oil and 3 cloves of garlic

2. on medium heat slowly roast the garlic until golden brown

3. refrigerate garlic and oil until room temperature

4. in a food processor, combine chickpea, chickpea juice, tahini, garlic and 1 clove of raw garlic

5. begin pureeing, slowly add olive oil and lemon juice

6. blend until smooth

7. season with salt

8. refrigerate for up to 3 days

9. serve at room temperature