Chef Jaysen Euler – Culinary Director, Vasili’s
Vasili’s
135 Water St. – Naperville, IL 60540
630-328-0431
http://www.vasilismediterranean.com
Recipes:
Homemade Pita Dough – Chef Jaysen Euler, Culinary Director
Ingredients:
- Water – 15 oz
- Yeast – 3 tsp
- Bread flour – 22 oz
- Whole wheat flour – 4.5 oz
- Fage Yogurt – 1/3 cup
- Salt – 1 tbs
- Sugar – 1 tbsp
- EVOO – 3 tbsp
Method of Prep:
- In a kitchen aid mixer combine tepid water with yeast and sugar
- Whisk together and allow yeast to bloom for 5 minutes
- Add in 1/2 the flour and mix for 3 minutes on medium speed until combined
- Add remaining flour, salt, yogurt, and evoo
- Mix at medium speed for 8 minutes
- Remove from mixer
- Cover for 20 minutes to proof prior to portioning
- Portion into 2 oz balls in dough trays
- Let rest for 2 hours
- Preheat oven to 450* F
- Place pizza stone or cast-iron skillet in the oven
- Using a rolling pin and flour roll dough into thin circles approximately 5 inches in diameter
- Place pita on the pizza stone and bake for 1-2 minutes or until the dough balloons up
- Remove from the oven and serve while warm
Enjoy with your favorite spread or dip.
Tzatziki
Ingredients:
cucumber, Persian – 1 ea
yogurt – 2 cups
dill, chopped – 1 Tbs
garlic – 2 cloves
red wine vinegar – 1 Tbs
lemon juice – 1 ea.
Salt – ½ tsp
feta cheese, crumbled – ½ cup
extra virgin olive oil – 3 Tbs
Prep:
1. small dice the Persian cucumber with the skin on
2. fold cucumbers into yogurt with dill
3. microplane garlic finely into the yogurt
4. fold in vinegar, lemon juice, salt, feta, and extra virgin olive oil
5. refrigerate for up to 3 days
6. serve chilled
Htipiti
Ingredients:
Feta – 2 cups
Piquillo peppers, canned, rough chopped – ½ cup
roasted tomatoes – ½ cup
garlic clove, smashed – 1 ea.
smoke paprika – ½ tsp
extra virgin olive oil – ¼ cup
Prep:
1. in a food processor combined all ingredients
2. pulse until well combined or until desired consistency is achieved
3. refrigerate for up to 3 days
4. serve chilled
Hummus
Ingredients:
chickpeas, canned – 1 ea.
chickpea juice from can – ¼ cup
tahini – ¼ cup
garlic – 3 ea.
extra virgin olive oil – ½ cup
lemon juice – 1 ea.
garlic cloves – 1 ea.
kosher salt – 1 tsp
Prep:
1. in a small pot add extra virgin olive oil and 3 cloves of garlic
2. on medium heat slowly roast the garlic until golden brown
3. refrigerate garlic and oil until room temperature
4. in a food processor, combine chickpea, chickpea juice, tahini, garlic and 1 clove of raw garlic
5. begin pureeing, slowly add olive oil and lemon juice
6. blend until smooth
7. season with salt
8. refrigerate for up to 3 days
9. serve at room temperature