Lunchbreak: Homemade Hummus & Tabouli Salad

Lynn Dugan, Registered Dietitian/Nutritionist and Chef at MyPlate2Yours

http://www.myplate2yours.com

Global Cooking Classes to benefit Feed My Starving Children. Just like the FMSC partnership in 7 regions of the world, MyPlate2Yours, Lynn Dugan, offers this zoom global cooking series featuring foods from those regions. Registration for these classes is found on www.myplate2yours.com. The classes are free but the suggested minimum donation made directly to FMSC, is $50.



Sunday, November 14

4:30-7pm

Flavors of the Middle East: FUNdraiser for Feed My Starving Children

On the Menu:

Spinach Soup with Chickpeas

Shakshouka with Pita

Sweet Malabi Pudding

Thursday, December 9

5:30-7:30pm

Christmas in the Philippines: FUNdraiser for Feed My Starving Children

On the Menu:

Festive Puny*ta (Rum and Tea Punch with Pineapple)

Traditional Pancit Noodles

Holiday Pork BBQ

Thursday, January 6

4:30-7:00pm

Flavors of Africa: FUNdraiser for Feed My Starving Children

On the menu:

Bacon Wrapped Plantains

Jollof Rice

Chocolate Pudding Cake

Recipes:

Fresh Tabouli Salad (serves 4)

¼ cup fine bulgur wheat

2 firm Roma tomatoes, finely chopped (place in colander to drain)

1 small cucumber, peeled, seeded and finely chopped

2 green onions, green and white portions, finely chopped

1 bunch parsley, finely chopped

3 sprigs fresh mint leaves, finely chopped

Salt and freshly ground pepper

2-1/2 tablespoons lemon juice, more if desired

2-1/2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, more if desired

In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil and lemon juice until well combined. Add bulgur to the dressing and soak for 15 minutes, until wheat is soft and plump. Combine chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, green onions, parsley and mint in a large bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Pour the bulgur and dressing over vegetables. Toss to combine. Adjust seasonings, lemon juice and olive oil, if needed. Chill in refrigerator for at least 20 minutes (up to 1 day). Enjoy!

Homemade Hummus (makes 4 servings)

1 15-ounce) can chickpeas, drained

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons tahini

1 clove garlic, minced

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Paprika, for garnish

Put all ingredients into a food processor and blend until smooth (about 5 minutes). Add 1 tablespoon cold water, if needed to adjust creaminess. Chill in a covered container for 20 minutes. Serve with cut vegetables and pita quarters. Enjoy!