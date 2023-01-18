Martial Noguier – Executive Chef & Owner of Bistronomic
Bistronomic French Bistro
840 N. Wabash Ave., Chicago, IL
Check Out:
Their Chicago Restaurant Week 2023 “Parisian Bistro” dinner, lunch & brunch menus featuring Revisited French Classic Dishes.
Recipe:
Homemade Duck Confit Cassoulet Style| Glazed Cannellini White Beans| Garlic Sausage| Garlic Confit
Ingredients for 4 people
- 3 tablespoons Grape seed oil
- Two 1/2-inch-thick slices of applewood smoked bacon (4 ounces), cut into 1/2-inch dice
- 1 medium Spanish onion, cut into 1/2-inch dice
- 1-pound dried Cannellini beans or flageolets
- 4 thyme sprigs
- 1 bay leaf
- 2.5-quart chicken stock
- 1 large head of garlic, separated into cloves and peeled
- Kosher salt
- 4 pieces of duck leg confit, trimmed of excess fat
- 3/4-pound French garlic sausage, sliced crosswise 1/2 inch thick
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 4 ounces lean slab bacon, cut into 1-inch cubes
- 2 cups coarse fresh breadcrumbs
- 2 tablespoons chopped parsley
Directions
- In a large saucepan, heat 3 tablespoons of the grape seed oil. Add the Applewood smoked bacon and cook over moderate heat until the fat has been rendered, about 5 minutes. Add the Spanish onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 7 minutes. Add the cannellini or Flageolet beans, thyme sprigs, bay leaf, chicken stock and bring to a boil. Simmer over low heat, stirring and skimming occasionally, until the beans are cooked, about 1 to 1.25 hour.
- Add the garlic cloves to the beans and simmer until the garlic and beans are tender, about 15 minutes. Discard the thyme sprigs. Season the beans with salt and let cool to room temperature. Cover and refrigerate the saucepan overnight.
- Preheat the oven to 350°. Rewarm the beans over moderate heat. Transfer the beans to a large, deep baking dish. Nestle the duck legs, garlic sausage and bacon into the beans. Bake for about 40 minutes, until the cassoulet is bubbling, and all the meats are hot. Remove from the oven and let rest for 15 minutes.
- In a skillet, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter. Add the breadcrumbs and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until browned and crisp, about 3 minutes. Sprinkle the breadcrumbs and the parsley over the cassoulet and serve.